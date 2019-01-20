Four-bedroom terraced Aberdeen home in a prime location

This four-bedroom terraced home in the popular area of Rosemount is available for lease.

With a wide range of shops, cafes, bars, parks and schools in the surrounding area, this property is ideal for families.

The property has been renovated and extended with a brand new kitchen and conservatory.

Key Facts

Address: 34 Belvidere Crescent, Aberdeen, AB25 2NH

Price: £2,500 per month

Accomodation: Four bedrooms, three living rooms and three bathroom

Council Tax band: G

Find out more here

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

On the ground floor is a large lounge with bay window, kitchen, utility room and conservatory.

The master bedroom is on the first floor, complete with fireplace, bay window, en-suite shower and dressing room.

There’s a further two bedrooms on this floor along with the family bathroom.

The final bedroom, which is en-suite, is situated on the top floor.

The property, which benefits from gas central heating and a large garden, is available for lease on an unfurnished basis.