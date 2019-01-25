Four-bedroom detached home with stunning North Sea views

Situated in the heart of the tranquil fishing village of Johnshaven and boasting idyllic views towards the North Sea this charming four-bedroom property is on the market for offers over £275,000

The exceptionally spacious family-sized accommodation, spanning two floors, has been modernised and maintained to a high standard by the current owners

The home is within easy commuting distance from Aberdeen, the property offers the perfect purchase for the growing family and is ready to move into with the minimum of inconvenience.

Key Facts

Address: 4 Castle Street, Johnshaven, Montrose, DD10 0ER

Price: Offers £275,000

Accomodation: Four bedrooms, one living rooms and one bathroom

Council Tax band: D

The accommodation comprises an exceptionally spacious dining kitchen, which is comprehensively equipped with a range of stylish white high gloss units.

Ample space is available for dining furniture and two windows provide an outlook to the front.

The beautifully presented lounge is accessed via the dining area, has two windows to the front of the property and a particular focal point is the traditional fireplace which is set within an attractive surround.

Completing the ground floor accommodation, the generously proportioned and versatile double bedroom provides ample space for freestanding furniture and access to the front of the property.

A carpeted staircase leads to the upper hallway which has Velux windows to the rear and provides access to the remaining accommodation.

There are three bright and airy double bedrooms which enjoy beautiful open sea views to the front, one of which also benefit from built in storage.

The bathroom is fitted with a white three piece suite with separate shower enclosure.

Further enhancing the upper floor accommodation is the useful study which has a Velux style window to the front.

Externally, on street parking is located to the front and there are generous gardens to the rear and side.

The garden area to the rear offers low maintenance and an extremely high degree of privacy.