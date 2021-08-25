Four-bedroom bungalow could be yours for £375k

Wake up to panoramic views every day from this countryside haven.

With two public rooms and four bedrooms, this beautiful detached bungalow in Fisherie, Turriff, is sure to attract plenty of property hunters.

Built just seven years ago, the home is spacious and stylish throughout with attention to detail in every room.

Stepping over the threshold, an attractive entrance vestibule and hallway set the tone.

Panoramic views

The warm and homely vibe continues in the charming lounge where the countryside views can be savoured.

During the winter, the lounge is the perfect place to snuggle up with a hot chocolate as there is a feature fireplace and a multi-fuel burner.

Meanwhile, cooking is never a chore in the fully fitted oak-effect kitchen which also enjoys fabulous views.

It’s worth noting that the Neff induction hob, oven and the combi microwave are included in the sale.

In addition, there is space for a freezer and dishwasher.

After rustling up something tasty, head through to the dining room for a relaxed family meal.

Master bedroom with en suite

For a good night’s sleep, head to the master bedroom with en suite.

Enjoying the magnificent panoramic views through two sets of windows dressed with blinds and drapes, this spacious room includes oak and mirrored-door wardrobe space.

The elegant en suite boasts his-and-her sinks set in high-gloss vanity units.

Working from home

There are three further double bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom with separate

shower.

For those who are working from home, this property is perfect as there is a study space at the front of the house.

Other key features include a utility room, cloaks/w.c, a ground source heat pump, granite floor tiles, security alarm system, mains water and plant/boot room which gives access to the rear garden.

Garden space

Outside, the property is set in just under one acre which means there’s plenty of space for the children to go exploring.

And for the adults, beautiful sunsets can be enjoyed in the garden over a glass of wine.

There is also a large gravelled area to the side of the driveway which is ideal for summer entertaining.

The tarred driveway leads to plentiful parking and the detached double garage with two remote-controlled up-and-over doors, power, light and water.

In addition, there is also external lighting and a door and window to the side.

The double-sized shed is equipped with double doors, power, light and is ideal for

extra storage.

To book a viewing

Postie Lodge, Fisherie, Turriff, is on the market for offers over £375,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01467 629300 or go to the website.