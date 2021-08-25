Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle / Property

Four-bedroom bungalow could be yours for £375k

By Rosemary Lowne
25/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Beautiful bungalow: With spacious accommodation, an excellent location and large gardens, this Turriff home is well worth a look.
Beautiful bungalow: With spacious accommodation, an excellent location and large gardens, this Turriff home is well worth a look.

Wake up to panoramic views every day from this countryside haven.

With two public rooms and four bedrooms, this beautiful detached bungalow in Fisherie, Turriff, is sure to attract plenty of property hunters.

Built just seven years ago, the home is spacious and stylish throughout with attention to detail in every room.

Stepping over the threshold, an attractive entrance vestibule and hallway set the tone.

Room with a view: The lounge offers the perfect place to relax.

Panoramic views

The warm and homely vibe continues in the charming lounge where the countryside views can be savoured.

During the winter, the lounge is the perfect place to snuggle up with a hot chocolate as there is a feature fireplace and a multi-fuel burner.

Meanwhile, cooking is never a chore in the fully fitted oak-effect kitchen which also enjoys fabulous views.

Kitchen of dreams: Cooking has never been so appealing.

It’s worth noting that the Neff induction hob, oven and the combi microwave are included in the sale.

In addition, there is space for a freezer and dishwasher.

After rustling up something tasty, head through to the dining room for a relaxed family meal.

Dine in style: Family meals are special in this charming room.

Master bedroom with en suite

For a good night’s sleep, head to the master bedroom with en suite.

Enjoying the magnificent panoramic views through two sets of windows dressed with blinds and drapes, this spacious room includes oak and mirrored-door wardrobe space.

The elegant en suite boasts his-and-her sinks set in high-gloss vanity units.

You can wake up to wonderful views in the bright bedrooms.

Working from home

There are three further double bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom with separate
shower.

For those who are working from home, this property is perfect as there is a study space at the front of the house.

The bathroom is spacious and stylish.

Other key features include a utility room, cloaks/w.c, a ground source heat pump, granite floor tiles, security alarm system, mains water and plant/boot room which gives access to the rear garden.

Garden space

Outside, the property is set in just under one acre which means there’s plenty of space for the children to go exploring.

And for the adults, beautiful sunsets can be enjoyed in the garden over a glass of wine.

There is also a large gravelled area to the side of the driveway which is ideal for summer entertaining.

The spacious garden is sure to appeal to growing families.

The tarred driveway leads to plentiful parking and the detached double garage with two remote-controlled up-and-over doors, power, light and water.

In addition, there is also external lighting and a door and window to the side.

The double-sized shed is equipped with double doors, power, light and is ideal for
extra storage.

The double garage and shed offer ample storage space.

To book a viewing

Postie Lodge, Fisherie, Turriff, is on the market for offers over £375,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01467 629300 or go to the website.