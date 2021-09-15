Forever family home in Newmachar on the market for £350k

Built on love and happiness, this five-bedroom Newmachar home is simply made for creating special family memories.

Located in Rowan Path, the detached new-build is perfect for growing families who are looking for a vibrant yet peaceful place to bring up their children.

Stylish kitchen

Inside, the property oozes homely vibes as a hallway leads into the living room where views over the village green can be savoured.

And whether it’s relaxing in front of the TV with a cuppa or enjoying some quiet time on the sofa, the living room is where relaxing is done best.

Undoubtedly the beating heart of the home, the spacious kitchen and family area is the ideal place to catch up with family or friends.

Cooking will never be a chore in this stylish kitchen.

Alfresco dining

During the summer, throw open the patio doors and head out to dine in the sunshine.

Also on this floor is a baroque-themed bathroom, while the fifth bedroom is currently used as a gym with treadmill, exercise bike, dip station and free weights – all of which are available through separate negotiation with the owners.

Five bedrooms

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and the family bathroom.

A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in the main bedroom where there is superb storage space in the form of mirrored wall-to-wall built-in wardrobes, together with an en suite shower room.

The beauty of this home is that there’s plenty of space and flexibility to put your own stamp on the property as the current owners have created their very own music room.

Garden space

Outside, the children can enjoy a summer of fun in the large garden which has been landscaped to include decking and artificial turf for easy maintenance.

Keen gardeners can potter away at the planted flower beds that provide colour all year round.

In addition, artificial trellis has been installed on to the surrounding fence to offer extra screening and privacy.

Parking

Meanwhile, parking is taken care of as there’s a double driveway and a double detached garage.

Half of the garage has been converted into a spacious but secluded office/den which is ideal for working from home.

Other key features include double glazing, gas central heating and an alarm system.

Location-wise, Newmachar boasts the best of both worlds, enjoying a peaceful countryside setting close to schools, nurseries and the village shops.

It’s also the ideal commuter base as the Aberdeen bypass is nearby.

To book a viewing

4 Rowan Path, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £350,000.

To arrange a viewing phone 07748 873028 or visit the Purple Bricks website.