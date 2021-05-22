Offers over £125,000: Granite-built gem ideal for a busy city lifestyle

It is not enough living within a stone’s throw of the high street. Today, retirees, couples and young professionals alike all want to be within striking distance of city centre – and rightly so.

There is a greater chance of you having bigger social circles, there are countless entertainment options and easy access to public transport.

Not only that, but you also have a vast selection of amenities to venture to day in and day out.

And future occupants of 24 Richmond Terrace in Aberdeen will reap these benefits after relocating.

Situated in the ever-popular and sought-after Rosemount area of the city, the two-bedroom flat forms part of a traditional granite building and has been tastefully decorated by the current owners.

The communal hall, protected by a security entry system, provides access to the property.

Visitors are welcomed by an inviting hallway that leads through to an elegant lounge, with a feature polished cast iron fireplace.

The lounge provides a fantastic area to unwind after a hard day or, come the weekend, entertain friends and family.

And the tall windows to the front afford a great level of light with ample space for a range of furniture and soft furnishings.

From here, you can enter the modern fitted kitchen, which boasts a good range of wall and base units.

Being within close proximity to the lounge, occupants and guests can enjoy each other’s company as you enjoy a tasty meal.

Moving through the flat, there are two good-sized double bedrooms. One is incredibly versatile and could be transformed into a home office, study or reading room.

A smart and stylish modern bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite completes the accommodation.

The property also has the use of a large walk-in attic, providing ample additional storage space.

Occupants also have the shared use of a fully enclosed rear garden with an exclusive storage cellar.

The property benefits further from gas fired central heating and double glazed windows.

Number 24 is within easy reach of a wealth of specialist shops including a cheesemonger, family butcher, fishmonger, chemist and well-known supermarket.

There is a line-up of lovely cafes and local crafts shops nearby, while the hospital complex at Foresterhill and Anderson Drive is easily accessible.

And for keen walkers and cyclists or for children, there are a number of picturesque public parks nearby.