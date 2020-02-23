For sale at offers over £330,000: Room for growth in this delightful north-east home

Combining traditional and modern features, this four-bedroom home enjoys a most pleasant location in the popular village of Methlick.

It has been very well maintained by the present owners, Jimmy and housewife Irene Duncan, and they believe it would make the ideal home for growing families.

Jimmy, who works at a local car garage, says each room is both bright and well-proportioned.

Bridgend, Methlick, Ellon, Aberdeenshire

Traditionally built four-bedroom home set in the popular village of Methlick.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893

He added: “It’s a very spacious property, so there’s plenty of room on offer for large or growing families.”

The home includes a generously sized lounge featuring a wood burner set into an attractive granite fireplace, a well appointed kitchen and a dining area providing ample space for free-standing furniture.

“Irene and I love the kitchen,” Jimmy said.

“The area is always light and, despite there being an additional room for dining in, there’s also plenty of space in the kitchen for dining furniture as well.”

Further accommodation comprises a shower room, stylish bathroom and four impressive double bedrooms, one of which could be utilised as a home office, study area or nursery.

Jimmy said: “The home only gets better when you head outside. There are a lot of different areas out there to both the front and rear – again, making it super for children and families.”

There is also a driveway leading to the side of the property, where there is space for parking and a single garage.

A patio area provides an ideal spot for enjoying the sun, whilst a garden to the rear is stocked with a variety of plants and shrubs, as well as a summerhouse.

Jimmy said: “There are a number of amenties close by. There’s a bus stop across from us, so it’s perfect for people that need to make daily commutes to Aberdeen and further afield.”

The home benefits further from oil central heating and double glazing.

Jimmy added: “We’ve really enjoyed the past 15 years spent here. However, I’m now looking to retire so we’re searching for a home with fewer rooms inside.

“The area we’re relocating to is still undecided on. Hopefully we love it just as much as Methlick.”