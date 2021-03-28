For sale: A magical combination of the old and the new

From the generously proportioned living accommodation on offer to its practical location, 40 Roseberry Street in Aberdeen is sure to impress.

Located in the sought-after residential area of Rosemount, the two-bedroom flat would be ideal for working professionals in the Granite City.

While the exterior is full of traditional character, there is an array of rooms inside boasting a magical combination of old and new features.

On entering Number 40, you are met with the entrance vestibule that leads on to a traditional staircase to the welcoming hallway. From here, you will find a generously proportioned lounge with bay window, providing ample space for free-standing furniture.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

The attention to detail in this room, which includes the corniced ceiling, has certainly paid off, and provides the wow factor. Decoration has been kept neutral with complementing carpets.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units, providing an abundance of storage, and integrated appliances. It also has a staircase leading down to the enclosed rear garden area.

And for those who love entertaining friends and family, the dining room will prove to be one of your favourite spaces in the flat.

Overlooking the rear garden, the adaptable room easily accommodates both dining and lounge furniture depending on what you require.

The bedrooms are equally as impressive and would make relaxing havens for occupants, with their large windows giving the rooms a bright and airy feel. Their generous sizes also make them very versatile, so there is potential to utilise one as a home office, library, study or reading room.

Enhancing the property even further is the attic space comprising two rooms, both of which have excellent potential for further development.

Again, the rooms could be transformed to suit the occupants’ needs.

Completing the accommodation is the good-sized bathroom.

Outside, the property has the shared use of a drying green, which is enclosed and well-tended, with an exclusive area of garden which is mainly laid to grass with borders of flowering and evergreen shrubs. There are also shared and exclusive stores.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace © Supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

As for the desirable area, Rosemount boasts a wealth of amenities including cafes, gift shops, reputable nurseries, primary and secondary schools, restaurants and local shops. These are all within walking distance of the flat.

It is also within close proximity to multiple major supermarkets, public parks, sports and recreational facilities, public transport, Foresterhill Hospital complex and Anderson Drive, the business centres to the north and south of the city and Aberdeen Airport.

Number 40 is currently on the market at offers around £215,000.

Contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 to arrange a viewing or find out more information about the property.