Offers over £360,000: Flat has been a real labour of love for project surveyor Rob

Rob Davidson knew “straight away” that 7 Stanley Street was the home he could envision himself living in.

After viewing multiple other properties in mid-2017, a number of enticing features grabbed his attention in the traditional four-bedroom flat, situated in the sought-after west end of the city.

Rob, a project surveyor, said: “Initially, the period features caught my eye – including the high ceilings, pitch pine doors, cornicing, and so on.

“Other than this, the large kitchen and bar area, which would be perfect for entertaining, also appealed to me along with the large, south-facing garden.

“I think the period features that attracted me initially really help the property stand out. There is a good combination of original features and modern details that complement each other well.

“It’s a really spacious home and I think there is a lot that could be done to add a potential buyer’s own personal touch.”

Number 7 has been substantially upgraded by Rob over the years, who made renovations in the kitchen, lounge and garden.

It effortlessly combines a wealth of period detail with contemporary decor, something the 35-year-old admires.

Visitors gain access to the home through the welcoming entrance vestibule, with a traditional hardwood door.

A good-size hallway leads on to the elegant lounge, an attractive double bedroom with a pleasant outlook over the rear garden grounds, and a dining room with a feature fireplace.

Also on the ground level is a practical utility room, shower room and Rob’s favourite space, the dining kitchen.

He said: “The kitchen is definitely the centre of the house. A lot of time is spent there either in the winter with the fire on or in the summer having family and friends round for drinks. Over the last year, I’ve really appreciated the space.

“Having set up my office at home in a spare bedroom upstairs, it has made it easier to separate the working day and allows me to switch off.”

The upper floor, also boasting impressive accommodation, has a sumptuous master bedroom with en suite bathroom and a large window affording fantastic views to the south of the city.

The two remaining bedrooms are a double and a single, both of which are a good size and versatile.

A study/dressing room completes the accommodation.

Outside, the garden, which had an “extreme makeover” in 2020, has been landscaped and enjoys a southerly aspect.

There is an area laid to lawn bordered by beds and a timber decked area for dining alfresco.

Not only that but there is also a half share of a large basement store, a smaller store and an exclusive store, so future occupants would struggle to fall short of storage space.

A gate gives access to a rear lane that has off-street parking, and residents’ parking permits are also available.

Speaking on who he believes Number 7 is best suited to, Rob thinks the location has a key part to play in this.

“The location is perfect with just a 10-minute walk to Union Street,” he said.

“Bars and restaurants are only a short distance away also – including No. 10 Bar & Restaurant, The Dutch Mill, The Chester Hotel and Malmaison.

“There are lots of small independent shops, cafes, schools and parks close by, too. But for being so central, Stanley Street is very quiet.

“I think its location makes it perfect for families and also a great base for young couples who enjoy living in the centre of town.”

Looking ahead, Rob is looking for another project to get his teeth stuck into.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Stanley Street but feel like it’s time to take on the challenge of another property or a potential restoration project.”