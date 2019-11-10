Fixed price £350,000: West End life at family villa

Situated in a quiet sought-after West End location, this three-bedroom property would make a great family home.

Craig Hutcheon, who is the managing director at Hutcheon Mearns, has enjoyed living in the bright and sunny property for five years. He has recently relocated to Cove with his partner Jackie.

He said: “What attracted me to the Ashley Park South property was definitely its location. The house is very close to town and it’s situated in a nice, quiet and private street. I think the area is amazing. The house would be perfect for someone who works in town. It’s close to many shops and office buildings are in close proximity, too.

“Overall, I think the property would make a great home for a small family − maybe a couple with a newborn child. There’s a primary school nearby.”

The west end of Union Street with its wide range of shops, pubs, clubs, restaurants and leisure facilities is also within relatively easy walking distance.

The spacious accommodation comprises of bright reception hall, generously-sized lounge with south-facing bay window, sunny conservatory, modern cloakroom and a sitting and dining room on open plan.

Craig said: “My favourite room of the property must be the lounge because it’s very warm in winter months.

“The kitchen is separate from other rooms so you don’t get the kitchen smell in the house.”

The well-proportioned kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of base and wall units. The property also has a stylish bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath and three good-sized double bedrooms, two of which benefit from fitted wardrobes.

The property further benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and a generously-sized garden with an L-shaped split level decked area.

“I think the garden is great for entertaining. It was great having friends around in summer to have barbecues. There is also a summer house which we mainly used as a bar.”