Fixed price £220,000: Spacious, traditional and cosy semi-detached Aberdeen home

Situated in a slightly elevated position and occupying a lovely area in Bridge of Don, this semi-detached house would make a great home for families.

Contract manager Paul Youngson has enjoyed living in the spacious four-bedroom property with his wife Jacqueline, who works as a teacher, since summer 2011. They have since welcomed their daughter Eillidh and are now looking to move to the countryside for a quieter life.

53 Ellon Road, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen

Four-bedroom semi-detached house with well-proportioned rooms and large garden

Paul said: “It’s a really nice spacious house with good traditional features and we also have a great back garden.”

Offering a good level of accommodation on two levels, the property has a generously-sized lounge with a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen with an extensive range of base and wall units with co-ordinating work surfaces.

Paul said: “My favourite room of the property would have to be the living room.

“I just think it’s really well-proportioned – it has a good shape and size and it has nice high ceilings as well. It’s also very cosy – we really like spending time there.

“Our dining kitchen is good-sized too and its patio doors lead to the decking area in the rear garden.”

A well-proportioned double bedroom completes the downstairs accommodation.

Upstairs, there are two further double bedrooms, additional single bedroom and a modern family shower room with a lot of storage space.

The property’s rear garden, which is laid out mainly in lawn with mature trees, also has a vegetable plot and a further area with fruit plants and a water tap.

Paul said: “The garden is quite big and it’s a great area to play in for kids and grown ups as well.”

The house, which is close to all local amenities, benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, alarm system as well as pine woodwork and doors.