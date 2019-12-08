Fixed price £165,000: Spacious family starter home in north-east town

Forming part of a well established residential development, this three-bedroom semi-detached villa would make a great family home.

11 Argyll Place, Portlethen

Three-bedroom semi-detached villa located in a quiet area close to all local amenities.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224623400

Located in Portlethen, the spacious property is close to all local amenities. The area is well served by many shops, public transport facilities as well as a range of sporting and recreational attractions, including a golf course and a swimming pool.

Sales manager Kelly Baxter, has enjoyed living in the stylish property with her husband Sean, who works as a building standards officer, and their two children Lauren and Tristan for six years.

Kelly said: “It’s a lovely family home.

“The main two things that attracted me to the property were its size and quiet location.”

The villa boasts a good level of family accommodation. There is a bright and welcoming hallway, kitchen fitted with various integrated and freestanding appliances, stylish dining area, sunny living room and a modern cloakroom.

Kelly said: “The kitchen is newly decorated. I really like when everyone sits around the dining table and spend time together. It’s a great place for entertaining too.

“Our spacious living room is quite cosy.”

Upstairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Kelly said: “We really love the large bedrooms. All three bedrooms are double-sized and my children definitely loved having double beds.

“I think the property would be ideal for a family because children can grow with the rooms as they age.

“The property could also be good for first time buyers because it’s in a ready-to-move-into condition.”

The well-proportioned house enjoys the benefits of gas central heating, double glazing, security alarm system and an enclosed rear garden.

Kelly added: “I also really like our front garden which is a bit different from the rest of the neighbourhood.”