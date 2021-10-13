Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five-bedroom home with space to work and play in Aberdeenshire

By Jacqueline Wake Young
13/10/2021, 5:00 pm
The Neuk, Sauchen

Space for home working is high on buyers’ checklists at the moment and The Neuk at Sauchen is sure to tick a lot of boxes.

Located on a generous plot in the village of Sauchen, the five-bedroom detached family home also comes with a detached triple garage and stone outbuilding.

Served by gas central heating and double glazing, the property provides ideal accommodation for a growing family.

Great location

Current owner Taryn Lodge said that it was the location which first attracted the family to The Neuk two years ago.

“The position of the property at the end of the village gave us views of the open fields and had a more countryside feel to it whilst being in a small, but growing village,” she said.

The lounge, which features a multi-fuel stove, is located to the front of the home.

“In addition we could see the potential behind what was already there. The previous owners had done much interior work but there was a lot to be done to show the full potential of the property in terms of space and open areas. The position of the primary school at Cluny was also a deciding factor.”

French doors

The property is entered via a front porch and the lounge, which features a multi-fuel stove, and family room are located to the front of the home.

The hallway, which has a conveniently located WC, leads to the dining kitchen at the rear of the property with ample space for informal dining and family area with French doors to the garden.

The hallway has a conveniently located WC and attractive central staircase.

The kitchen is fully fitted with a range of base and wall units with integrated appliances, a range gas cooker and breakfast bar.

The kitchen is fully fitted with integrated appliances, a range gas cooker and breakfast bar.
The dining kitchen has ample space for informal dining with French doors leading to the garden.

The utility room provides additional storage, space for white goods and a side door to the rear garden.

Completing the ground floor are two spacious double bedrooms, the master of which benefits from built-in wardrobe and en suite facilities with two-piece suite and separate shower cubicle.

One of the stylish double bedrooms.

Upstairs, there are a further three bedrooms, the first of which has a walk-in wardrobe. There is also a family shower room with two-piece suite and separate corner shower, as well as a box room.

The family shower room with two-piece suite and separate corner shower.

Detached triple garage

Outside to the front of the property, the tarred driveway leads to the detached triple garage with versatile room upstairs, which provides an ideal space for home working.

The stone bothy also provides ideal additional storage.

The garden to the rear of the property is mainly laid to lawn featuring a summer house with decking area and patio area ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Outside there is a garden and courtyard area ideal for summer barbecues.

The family made some changes after moving in and Taryn said: “The interior has been repainted in many areas, but the most dramatic change is the outside areas. Fully three-quarters of the property had fir hedging that was extremely old and diseased.

“We decided to have the hedges dug out and replaced with a double lap fence. In addition there were 30 fir trees growing between our property and the neighbour’s which were removed, and this allowed a vast amount of light into the rear kitchen courtyard area.”

On the ground floor are two spacious double bedrooms.

Taryn believes that the new owners will appreciate “the space and the modern appliances in a very old house”.

“There is loads of storage space and of course there is always the man-cave/office above the garage. The Neuk is extremely homely and great place for a family,” she said.

The Neuk, Sauchen, Inverurie, is for sale with Aberdein Considine at offers over £360,000.