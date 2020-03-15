Offers over £475,000: Aberdeen family home where deer pop by for tea

Enjoying exceptionally spacious, modern and impeccably presented accommodation, this four/five-bedroom home is ideal for families.

It is located within the ever-popular Danestone suburb, which houses an array of superb local amenities, as well as woodland walks, and sports and recreational facilities.

10 Mill Lade Wynd, Danestone, Aberdeen

Spacious four/five-bedroom home situated in a desirable residential location.

Legal secretary Catherine Watson, 58, moved into the desirable home almost two decades ago with her 60-year-old husband and their three children – Paul, Sarah and Tom.

Catherine explained they were attracted by “the extensive indoor and outdoor space”.

“We loved the fact that it’s a large family home, with plenty of space for us and our children,” Catherine added.

“Paul was nine at the time, while our twins Sarah and Tom were eight, so it was important we found a property with enough room for each of them.

“But it’s not only impressive inside, my husband and I also loved the wraparound garden outside, too. There is a lawn, patio and decking area.

“The family and I have had some lovely barbecues and parties out there over the years.”

On the impressive accommodation, there is a stylish kitchen with breakfast bar area, lounge, dining room, generous master bedroom with en suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

There are also four versatile double bedrooms, which could be utilised as home offices, nurseries or studies.

“As a family, we all love the lounge,” Catherine said.

“We have had some fantastic family get-together’s there, especially at Christmas time.”

The home is enhanced further by its secluded yet practical area, which offers easy access to the city centre.

Catherine said: “We never tire to opening our front door and seeing the woods, and having such a beautiful outdoor space on our doorstep. We often have deer in the garden.

“In my opinion, it would suit a young family. It would be lovely to think that another family will live here and love it just as much as we have.

“With our children moved out, my husband and I realised it was time to make the sensible but extremely hard decision to downsize and move on.

“It is with a heavy heart that we shut the door for the last time.”