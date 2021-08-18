Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Property

Charming family home could be yours for £300k

By Rosemary Lowne
18/08/2021, 5:00 pm
This beautiful family home is sure to attract plenty of admirers.
Make memories to last a lifetime in this fantastic family home.

With three bedrooms, a spacious garden and located near local schools, this charming semi-detached home in Gray Street, Aberdeen, is the perfect home for growing families.

Inside, the immaculate property has been tastefully extended and is light and airy throughout.

A bright vestibule sets the tone and leads into a warm and welcoming hallway with handy under-stair storage cupboard.

Sit back and watch the world go by from the comfort of your own living room.

Movie night

Grab the popcorn and the snacks and head through to the formal lounge for family movie night.

During winter, this room is the ideal place to snuggle on the sofa with a hot chocolate as it has a feature gas fire.

Budding chefs can try out their culinary skills in the stylish dining kitchen.

Cooking is a stylish affair in the modern dining kitchen.

This room is the social hub of the home as there’s plenty of space for the children to do their homework or for the adults to enjoy a few drinks on a Friday night.

During the summer, throw open the double patio doors and head out to the garden for some Mediterranean-style dining.

The great outdoors: The garden was made for family fun.

Master bedroom

Adjacent to the kitchen is a dining room/fourth bedroom, depending on your requirements.

Completing the ground floor is an impressive master bedroom with a Jack and Jill shower room.

Upstairs, there is plenty of room for the children as there are a further two double bedrooms, one of which has built-in storage space.

For a long hot soak in the bath or a refreshing morning shower, head to the three-piece bathroom.

The home is bright and airy throughout.

Decking

Outside, the children can have fun in the large back garden while the adults soak up the sun on the decking.

There is also a front garden as well as a driveway and a garage.

Other key features include double glazed windows and gas fired central heating.

There’s plenty of space for the children to play.

Schools close by

Families should also note that the property is close to Broomhill Primary School and there are a number of private schools in the city all within easy reach.

Meanwhile, local convenience stores are available on Great Western Road and Forest Avenue and there is a regular bus service to and from the city centre via both Great Western Road and Broomhill Road.

This home was made for relaxing.

The Robert Gordon’s campus at Garthdee is also within easy reach as are the superstores at the Bridge of Dee.

For those who will be commuting to and from work, the property is also well placed for access on to the ring road leading to both north and south of the city.

119 Gray Street, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £300,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or go to the website.

 