£1,500 per month: Try this fabulous Ferryhill flat

Beautifully presented, this four-bedroom property would be ideal for students and families looking to stay close to Aberdeen city centre and all its amenities.

Situated in the popular Ferryhill area, the modern apartment is within walking distance of Union Square.

150 Dee Village, Millburn Street, Aberdeen

Four-bedroom fully furnished property located near Union Square shopping centre.

Viewing: Ledingham Chalmers LLP on 01224 408405

Jennifer Whitaker, property rentals manager at Ledingham Chalmers, said: “The flat is close to the city’s bus and train stations and the recently revitalised Duthie Park, making it easy for tenants to make the most of what Aberdeen has to offer.”

The spacious accommodation comprises an inviting hallway, generously sized lounge and dining kitchen on open plan, and a kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units.

Jennifer said: “The lounge is by far my favourite room. The room, which is furnished with matching solid pine furniture, is spacious and affords additional living space so that sharers can have their own privacy to study or relax.

“The open plan lounge and dining room is spacious, light and airy throughout.

“The off-white gloss units in the kitchen continue the neutral colours of this property, with the deep red aqua panelling adding a splash of colour and character.”

The apartment also has a well-proportioned master bedroom which benefits from an en suite shower room, and three further good-sized double bedrooms.

The modern family bathroom is fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath, as well as a separate shower cubicle.

The flat benefits from a video entry system, gas central heating and lift access.

Jennifer said: “This well-presented apartment also benefits from quality furnishings throughout and two allocated parking spaces within a barrier-access car park.”

New tenants will also have access to an exclusive residential gym.

The property, which also has an HMO licence in place, is available for lease on a fully furnished basis with no smokers and no pets allowed.