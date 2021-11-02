Fixed price: Escape to the country in this five-bedroom £450k home

Stargaze from the comfort of your living room in this chic countryside abode.

From a sleek open-plan kitchen/diner to five double bedrooms and panoramic views, Number One Nether Buckiesmill is certainly out of this world when it comes to family homes.

Located on the outskirts of Drumlithie, close to Stonehaven, it has been home to Gerry Claisse, an oil worker, his wife Gemma, who works for the NHS and their children, Archie, eight, and Fay, 11, and Willow, their beloved cockapoo, since 2015.

“We were attracted to the views of the countryside, the forest, wild animals and the quality and size of the new build, built by Peterkin Homes,” said Gemma.

“We also love the open-plan style of the kitchen being the main hub of the home, giving panoramic views from every window.”

New build

After six happy years, the family have reluctantly put their property on the market as they prepare to move to the city centre.

“The property was built by Vic Peterkin, from Rickarton, in July 2015, and we have lived here since,” said Gemma.

“It’s a very family-friendly neighbourhood with a local school bus taking the local children to Glenbervie Primary School in Drumlithie village.”

Open-plan kitchen/diner

First impressions are great as the home opens up with a welcoming hallway with an under-the-stair storage cupboard.

With wall-to-wall glazed sliding patio doors, the lounge is where the breathtaking views can be soaked up.

During winter, this room is the perfect place to hibernate as it has a wood-burning stove.

At the heart of the home is the spacious open-plan kitchen, diner and family room which is ideal for entertaining.

“The home has had many parties over the years with family, friends and neighbours,” said Gemma.

“From Halloween and birthday parties to New Year’s and hot tub parties, we’ve enjoyed lots of fun times and have made lots of memories.”

Cooking is a stylish affair in the modern kitchen which has an array of quality storage units as well as a double electric oven and microwave, integrated tall larder fridge, freezer and dishwasher.

Separating the kitchen from the dining area is a large central island with storage, a built-in wine cooler and a built-in induction hob.

Meanwhile, the family area enjoys spectacular views thanks to glazed sliding patio doors and full height multi-pane glazing at the back.

Fantastic views

The beautiful views and the strong sense of community spirit is what the Claisse family have enjoyed most about their home.

“We have loved the country life, the beautiful views and clear view of the stars at night,” said Gemma.

“It’s very relaxing as you’re in the country but you’re still part of the community with neighbours nearby.

“It’s great as the neighbours get together regularly, it’s very family-friendly.

“The kids have enjoyed the small school community with less than 80 pupils at the local school.”

Five double bedrooms

Completing the ground floor is a handy utility room, the fifth bedroom which is currently being used as a family room, and a shower room.

Upstairs there is a master double bedroom with beautiful views as well as a dressing area with superb storage space and an en suite shower room.

In addition, there are a further three double bedrooms with storage as well as a modern family bathroom.

Enclosed back garden

Outside, there is a front garden and a back garden with a lawn and patio area.

Other key features include a driveway, loft, galleried landing with storage, a single garage and a parking bay at the front of the property.

Asked what she thinks will appeal most to buyers, Gemma said: “The views are probably the best asset as there is a different view out of each window with visitors saying they could sit in the kitchen area all day and watch the world go by.

“Also I think the size of the kitchen room, which includes the kitchen, dining area and sitting area, will appeal as it’s the heart of the home.”

With such great accommodation and an excellent location, Gemma believes the home will suit a family.

“It will suit a family that enjoys the outdoors, can appreciate their surroundings and who like to be be part of a local community with lots of other families with young children.”

To book a viewing

1 Nether Buckiesmill, Drumlithie, Stonehaven, is on the market at a fixed price of £450,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Smith Solicitors Stonehaven on 01569 767778.