This stylish and versatile five-bedroom family home is on the market for offers over £365,000

Stylish and versatile, this five-bedroom family home could be just the ticket for 2021.

Number Two, Craigston Place, can be found at Westhill, just outside Aberdeen, and would be perfect for those in search of room to grow.

Kept in excellent condition by the current owners, all you need to do is collect the keys.

This detached pad has also been thoughtfully extended, meaning you’ll never struggle for space.

Once restrictions allow, you’ll be eager to entertain family and friends with three public rooms to choose from.

There is a dining room, family room and lounge – all of which offer ample space to relax or enjoy a meal.

The dining room could also double up as a lovely guest bedroom if required, or be turned into a playroom for the little ones.

The good-sized dining kitchen has been fitted with solid oak base and wall units, and again, there is ample room for a dining table.

The conservatory offers the ideal spot for your morning coffee and comes with access to the garden.

It’s worth noting that underfloor heating has been installed in both the family room and a utility room, so you don’t need to worry about feeling chilly in the winter months.

Head upstairs to the master bedroom, which comes complete with an en suite.

The remaining three bedrooms are all of good size, and could easily be transformed into a lovely nursery or stylish teenage hangout.

Completing the accommodation is a modern family bathroom, which has been fitted with a white three-piece suite and a corner Jacuzzi bath.

Outside, you’ll find an easy-to-maintain garden, which has mainly been laid to lawn complete with well-stocked borders.

There is plenty of scope for those who enjoy gardening, and the fully enclosed rear garden offers some inspiration.

It is on a split level and has a large border with a variety of plants and shrubs, and there are also areas of paving for outside dining.

Although it might seem to difficult to visualise in January, the rear garden is the ultimate sun trap.

A driveway to the front provides off-street parking for two cars and leads to the double garage.

Aberdeen is only a short drive away, but there are plenty of amenities in Westhill itself, not to mention a bustling community and great schools.

Contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 749444.