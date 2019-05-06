Offers over £395,000: Enjoy family life in custom designed five-bedroom home

When Nicola Baird drew her dream family home, she had a clear vision of a rural idyll where her three daughters could enjoy open space and the perks of village life.

Together with her husband, Roger, who runs a joinery business, Nicola saw her pencil sketch become reality, and the family has lived at Ythanbaird in Methlick, near Ellon, since 2009.

The five-bedroom home took just one year to build, after the couple bought a plot which originally formed part of the garden of an old manse.

Ythanbaird is kit built and offers spacious and modern accommodation.

Nicola, who manages Schivas Estate, has well and truly caught the renovation bug and is already dreaming of building home number three.

“We used our first property as a trial run,” she said. “We knew what worked and what didn’t so when it came to building Ythanbaird we knew what we wanted.

“I drew it on a piece of a paper, and then an architect did all the fine tuning. Roger then got to work building it, and we have loved living here.”

Nicola dreamed of open plan space, and the family has spent most of their time in the kitchen/dining and family room.

Bethany, 13, 11-year-old Mairi, and Sorcha, seven, have made the most of the space on offer.

“We created the family room for the kids; they used it as a rally track with their bikes,” said Nicola.

“There is enough room for everyone to have fun and it’s also really cosy thanks to the stove.

“I love the fact that Ythanbaird is filled with light, and it also has a double vaulted ceiling.”

Ythanbaird, Methlick, Ellon

Description: Gorgeous five-bedroom family home in picturesque location

Lounge: Room for unwinding, running the full width of the house

Kitchen/Dining/Family Room: Versatile space with plenty of room for entertaining. Complete with wood-burning stove and views of the garden

Master bedroom: Stylish, complete with en suite and further in-built storage

Bedrooms 2/3/4/5: All of good size

Family Bathroom: Separate shower enclosure and bath, Velux windows

Garden: Enclosed rear garden laid to lawn, complete with patio area for al fresco dining.

Double garage and driveway

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893

The property offers a lounge which extends the full width of the house, with a window to the front and patio doors to the rear.

All five bedrooms are of a good size, and the master bedroom has an en-suite and built-in storage.

“We’ve still been able to enjoy a degree of privacy due to the layout of the house , and we’ve never felt on top of each other as a family,” said Nicola.

“We’ve also loved living in Methlick because it is a community with a heart. There is everything you need here; the children are able to walk to school and our local pub is very welcoming to families.”