Elegant six-bedroom granite home in Aberdeen’s West End

This elegant granite detached dwellinghouse with double garage in a prime location in Aberdeen’s West End is on the market for offers over £1,225,000.

The stunning property, spanning three floors, has undergone a major programme of refurbishment to provide an incredible family home with a fresh contemporary style whilst retaining many fine period features.

The works included a reconfiguration of the ground floor accommodation to provide a superb open plan family room/kitchen with high quality units and central island unit, the replacement of the cloakroom and a Jack & Jill bathroom.

The whole property has been decorated in a fresh, contemporary style with stylish fireplaces installed in the principal reception rooms and high-quality flooring fitted throughout.

Period features in the property include high ceilings with intricate cornicing, panelled doors, stained glass windows and a beautiful Arts & Crafts style staircase.

Key Facts

Address: 82 Beaconsfield Place, Aberdeen, AB15 4AJ

Accomodation: Six bedrooms, three living rooms and three bedrooms

Property size: 360m2

Council Tax band: H

Find out more here

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

The entrance vestibule has original mosaic tiled flooring and leads on to the reception hall which has a staircase leading to the upper floor.

Located off the hall is a cloakroom with stylish suite and marble tiling.

The lounge and separate formal dining room both have a front aspect and fireplaces.

The heart of this fine home must surely be the open plan family room/kitchen which has French doors leading to the garden and a range of superior kitchen units with integrated appliances and central island unit.

A door in the kitchen area leads to a second working kitchen which has excellent storage and a red Aga range.

A separate utility room provides ample room for laundry equipment and leads to the garden.

The Arts & Crafts style staircase leads to the upper floor and four bedrooms including the master with its front aspect, fitted storage and access to the Jack & Jill bathroom.

There are three further double bedrooms on the first floor along with a family bathroom, fitted with a traditional white suite.

The accommodation on the second floor comprises a large landing with fitted storage, two double bedrooms (one meantime used as an office) and bathroom.