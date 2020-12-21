Offers over £395,000: Bright colours and bold feature walls help this property stand out from the crowd

It’s no secret that the appeal of a new-build is often the fact that no renovation is needed, with the project nicely finished by someone else.

But it would seem that Mark and Ria Petrie are rather fond of a project or two, after buying Number 17, Main Road East, five years ago.

They have been the first owners of the four-bedroom family home at Echt near Westhill, and have certainly left their mark.

From adding a fabulous extension to remodelling the kitchen, the work was only just starting when the couple stepped over the threshold.

Now proud parents of Cooper, who has just turned one, they are in search of a new adventure.

Mark, who works in the oil and gas industry, and Ria, who runs her own beauty salon in Inverurie, believe Number 17 would be perfect for a family.

That’s not to say that it wouldn’t suit a wide range of property hunters however, for Mark and Ria simply switched the layout about when Cooper arrived.

It wasn’t the lovely location which first attracted the pair however, for Mark was in fact swayed by the property’s double garage.

“We were living in a smaller house when we spotted this place,” said Mark.

“We had already torn one new-build apart and started again. It turns out we’ve done the exact same to Number 17 as well.

“I love cars, and I really wanted a big double garage. That was the selling point for me, it’s not really your average garage.”

Average certainly can’t be applied to this stylish pad, complete with bright colour schemes and bold feature walls.

The modern kitchen has been transformed into an impressive open-plan space, complete with a family room.

You’ll find a gleaming central island with units from Laings of Inverurie, and the family area has been fitted with bi-folding external doors which lead out to the courtyard.

This is the ideal space for entertaining, as Mark and Ria discovered.

“We loved the sheer space on offer in comparison to other properties that we looked at,” said Mark.

“But we wanted even more versatility, so we got to work on the extension.

“We also changed things around to include the island, and now we spend most of our time in this space.

“Our reasoning was that no matter what happens when you have people round, everyone always ends up in the kitchen.

“We obviously haven’t been able to entertain this year, but it has still worked really well for family life.

“We can be making dinner and keeping an eye on Cooper; it’s just a brilliant space and where we spend most of our time.

“We chose bi-fold doors so we could create a courtyard effect, which is great when we have barbecues.”

There is also a generous lounge complete with French doors, and a trendy dining room complete with an eye-catching feature wall – so you really are spoiled for choice.

Even the staircase leading to further accommodation has been upgraded, with a new glass balustrade and oak bannister.

The master bedroom offers an en suite shower room alongside excellent storage, and the remaining three bedrooms are all of good size.

“We changed one of the bedrooms into a walk-in wardrobe, and I think we’ve added our personality to the house,” said Mark.

“We’re really upbeat and I think that’s reflected because we’ve chosen lots of colour.”

The family bathroom completes the accommodation.

As if changing the house on the inside wasn’t enough, Mark and Ria also set about altering the garden.

Not keen gardeners, they have made sure the garden is exceptionally low maintenance. It is fully enclosed to the rear and comes with artificial grass and raised flower beds, plus a patio area.

There is also a motorbike store, driveway, and of course the double garage.

“I think we’re quite attached to this place, because we have a lot of memories here,” said Mark.

“It’s really our first home together as we got married two years ago, and of course we welcomed Cooper here.

“We’ll certainly miss Number 17, but we’re now eager for the next project.”

Contact the owner on 07809 112134 or Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500.