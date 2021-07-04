Show Links
City bargains for first-time buyers

By Felicity Donohoe
04/07/2021, 12:37 pm
© Supplied by Aberdein Considine10 Bon Accord Crescent on the market for £150,000.
10 Bon Accord Crescent on the market for £150,000.

With hundreds of great city flats available, it’s a good time to make that first-time purchase and invest in your own property.

First-time buyers can benefit from zero Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) on residential properties up to £175,000, leaving you with a little more money in your pocket.

More fixed-price properties on the market also allow new buyers to budget accurately and avoid a costly or time-consuming bidding process – and right now, cities are offering some real bargains for the first-timer.

31 Church Street, Aberdeen, on the market for £135,000.
Bay window, cornicing, alcoves and fireplace bring character and style to this living room.

Our first property is 31 Church Street, Aberdeen, and with a fixed price of £135,000, buyers get a lot for their money. Located in Woodside, this two/three bedroom, self-contained upper flat is part of a semi-detached granite building, with its own private side entrance and exclusive gardens to the front and rear.

A handy office space for home workers.
The dining room at Church Street offers space for entertaining.

The lounge sits to the front of the property with an abundance of light through a large bay window. This charming room overlooks the front garden, with a corniced ceiling, an elegant mantel surround and two recessed alcoves.

The dining room at the rear of the flat is the perfect size for entertaining, with a bright adjoining kitchen. It comes with a fireplace and also has a handy study space tucked away for those who prefer to work from home.

Fresh tiled splashbacks and lots of storage for the keen cook.
Handy access from the kitchen to the dining room.

Two double bedrooms offer a fresh and breezy space, the first with a quiet side aspect and the second coming with period features such as ceiling cornicing.

Bright bedrooms at 31 Church Street.

The property is completed with a shower room, fitted with a white two-piece suite, walk-in electric shower and a heated towel rail.

Plenty of space with a shower and heated towel rail.

This home comes with an extensive rear shared garden, with additional outhouse storage, lawn and paved pathways – perfect for outdoor entertaining.

10 Bon Accord Crescent is part of a renovation completed earlier this year.

Also at a fixed price of £150,000 from Aberdein Considine is this beautiful apartment at 10 Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Completed earlier this year, the property sits within a grade B listed building in the heart of the city centre in a location brimming with charming townhouses, character and history.

Room to relax in the combined lounge and kitchen.

This one-bedroom property boasts a combination of modern and traditional features throughout, retaining the original granite facades, Georgian sash and case windows, original ornate staircases, feature corniced ceilings and external cast iron railings.

Wooden floors throughout complete the flat.

The combined lounge and fully fitted kitchen is modern and finished to a high standard, with wooden floors and space for a dining table. The bright and spacious bedroom continues the contemporary design theme, and has an adjacent bathroom with shower.

10 Bon Accord Crescent offers luxury and convenience.
The bathroom is finished to a high standard.

Other modern features include secure video-entry system that leads to an elegant hallway, grade A energy efficient gas central heating with the latest smart meter technology and feature LED lighting throughout.

Modern meets traditional in this renovated property.
Original features retained, such as cornicing.
Entrance hallway at 10 Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen.

With so much on offer, both flats really provide a great deal for the first-time buyer and those seeking a charming living space within the city.

For more details on these properties visit: ledinghamchalmers.com and acandco.com

 