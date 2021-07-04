City bargains for first-time buyers

With hundreds of great city flats available, it’s a good time to make that first-time purchase and invest in your own property.

First-time buyers can benefit from zero Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) on residential properties up to £175,000, leaving you with a little more money in your pocket.

More fixed-price properties on the market also allow new buyers to budget accurately and avoid a costly or time-consuming bidding process – and right now, cities are offering some real bargains for the first-timer.

Our first property is 31 Church Street, Aberdeen, and with a fixed price of £135,000, buyers get a lot for their money. Located in Woodside, this two/three bedroom, self-contained upper flat is part of a semi-detached granite building, with its own private side entrance and exclusive gardens to the front and rear.

The lounge sits to the front of the property with an abundance of light through a large bay window. This charming room overlooks the front garden, with a corniced ceiling, an elegant mantel surround and two recessed alcoves.

The dining room at the rear of the flat is the perfect size for entertaining, with a bright adjoining kitchen. It comes with a fireplace and also has a handy study space tucked away for those who prefer to work from home.

Two double bedrooms offer a fresh and breezy space, the first with a quiet side aspect and the second coming with period features such as ceiling cornicing.

The property is completed with a shower room, fitted with a white two-piece suite, walk-in electric shower and a heated towel rail.

This home comes with an extensive rear shared garden, with additional outhouse storage, lawn and paved pathways – perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Also at a fixed price of £150,000 from Aberdein Considine is this beautiful apartment at 10 Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen. Completed earlier this year, the property sits within a grade B listed building in the heart of the city centre in a location brimming with charming townhouses, character and history.

This one-bedroom property boasts a combination of modern and traditional features throughout, retaining the original granite facades, Georgian sash and case windows, original ornate staircases, feature corniced ceilings and external cast iron railings.

The combined lounge and fully fitted kitchen is modern and finished to a high standard, with wooden floors and space for a dining table. The bright and spacious bedroom continues the contemporary design theme, and has an adjacent bathroom with shower.

Other modern features include secure video-entry system that leads to an elegant hallway, grade A energy efficient gas central heating with the latest smart meter technology and feature LED lighting throughout.

With so much on offer, both flats really provide a great deal for the first-time buyer and those seeking a charming living space within the city.

For more details on these properties visit: ledinghamchalmers.com and acandco.com