Offers over £425,000: Church turned into penthouse will lift you up to higher plane

From the stunning stained glass windows to beautiful views across Aberdeen, this penthouse apartment is rather special.
Found on Beechgrove Avenue and set within a former church that dates back to 1900, Number 68 somehow manages to combine unusual period features with modern style.
From open-plan living to the west-end location, what’s not to like about life in the penthouse?
Owner Keith Johnson fell in love with the building when it was still in the development stage – and could see beyond what was then a blank canvas.
