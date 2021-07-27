Heaven on Earth: Church conversion could be yours for £295k

When David Taylor first set eyes on this beautiful church conversion, he knew his prayers had been answered.

For Kennethmont Church House is a property like no other.

From the pulpit and altar to the church bell and the stained-glass windows, it’s no surprise that David and his partner Shirley instantly found their own piece of heaven on Earth in the charming three-bedroom rural conversion in Huntly.

Describing the house as a bit of a “wild card”, the period property more than exceeded the couple’s expectations with its space and openness.

Pastures new

Sadly, the couple have reluctantly put their stunning home on the market as they prepare to move abroad for work.

But they will leave happy in the knowledge that whoever buys their home will undoubtedly love it just as much as they have over the past two years.

Asked what first attracted him to the house, David, who works as a training manager for a fuel company, said: “The house itself, it wasn’t what we were looking for to be honest, it was a bit of a wild card like the third house on the TV show Escape to the Country, but the space and the openness blew us away once we saw it.

“Also, the conversion is simple in the sense that it is not elaborate with the great features being split into tiny rooms, everything is on show and the feeling of space is immense.

“I couldn’t wait to get some speakers and play loud music in the hall; New Rose by The Damned was the first track we played.”

200-year history

Dating back over 200 years, the church’s rich history really captivated the couple.

“The church itself was built in 1812 to replace an earlier church in the village that is close to Leith Hall,” said David.

“It was converted into a house in the mid-1990s by the previous owner Grahame Craig and his wife Rachael.

“It is their endeavour that has made the church the house it is, an example is the feature stone fireplace.

“Craig and Rachael salvaged nine tonnes of rock from a nearby quarry to build the stone fire surround and they washed each rock by hand.”

Grand drawing room

First impressions are excellent as the church is as striking to look at from the outside as it is on the inside.

After passing through a welcoming entrance hallway and storm doors, guests are greeted by the grand drawing room/dining room.

The space and the openness blew us away once we saw it.

This character-filled room is sure to take your breath away with its vaulted ceiling, stained-glass window, pulpit and double-aspect windows overlooking the garden.

During winter, this room is the perfect place to take refuge as it has a multi-fuel-burning stove.

“We have had friends over before Covid-19 restrictions; the space is clearly great for entertaining, as are the acoustics in the building itself,” said David.

Refurbishment

Meanwhile, the recently refurbished stylish kitchen is sure to inspire.

“The work the previous owners Graham and Rachael did is excellent, but we felt a bit of updating was required,” said David.

“So, the kitchen was replaced in February 2020 along with an external boiler, as was the upstairs bathroom.

“Cosmetically, painting was done, and a few refurbishments such as replacing the flat roof on the vestry, and the replacement of all the sash windows.”

Also impressive are the two double bedrooms, which are serviced by a contemporary shower room with large shower enclosure.

From here an original staircase leads up to a large landing window where garden views can be savoured.

Principal bedroom

Located on the first floor is the principal bedroom with double doors which open on to your own stunning gallery overlooking the reception room which is currently being used as a study area.

The space inside and outside is amazing.

In addition, the bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom.

Wildlife

Outside, there is a large garden with natural and landscaped areas as well as a wildlife pond and small stream.

Parking and storage are taken care of as there is a timber garage with automatic doors as well as a timber shed.

Relaxing in the garden is something that the couple will really miss.

“The space inside and outside is amazing,” said David.

“Outside we spend a lot of time either in the garden with the hens or watching the wildlife such as frogs, newts, dragonflies and various birds at the pond including a duck family last year.”

With so much space inside and outside, David is sure the home will appeal to everyone.

“The property will appeal to people who love space indoors and the outdoors, said David.

“Aberdeenshire is great particularly for cycling, walking in the hills and the coast which are all pretty much on your doorstep.”

Asked what they’ll miss most, David said: “I will miss the pond and the wildlife there, but also sat in front of a roaring fire on a cold Aberdeenshire night just looking up and seeing the space, it’s amazing.”

Picture gallery

To book a viewing

Kennethmont Church House, Kennethmont, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £295,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Savills Aberdeen on 01224 971111 or for more details, go to the website.