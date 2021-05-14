Offers over £65,000: Aberdeen flat has been a perfect first home for Harper-Leigh

For first-time buyers, stepping onto the property ladder is such an exciting milestone.

A lot of people look forward to becoming interior style gurus and getting stuck into some DIY, while others are keen to touch up on some everyday skills, such as cooking and housekeeping.

Nevertheless, few feelings match that of making a home your own, which is something that Harper-Leigh Ross could certainly vouch for.

The 24-year-old purchased her own flat, 201 Victoria Road in Torry, in 2016, just weeks after turning 20.

She was elated about getting her teeth sunk into a project and being more independent.

The immaculately presented one-bedroom flat has a number of features that would appeal to first-time buyers, city professionals and couples alike.

But for Harper-Leigh, a receptionist administrator, it was all down to the central and practical location of Number 201.

Victoria Road is ideally situated for access to a wide selection of shops and convenient for a wide variety of other excellent amenities nearby.

The industrial estates at Altens and Tullos are within easy reach, as is the city centre with its range of restaurants, bars, cafes, sports and recreational facilities, colleges, universities and good public transport services.

With that said, the flat is ideally suited for those who love the hustle and bustle of city living.

Harper-Leigh said: “The location of the flat is what appealed to me the most.

“It’s so central but just that little bit out the way that you avoid the business of the city centre.

“There are a number of convenience stores within walking distance. And Union Square is just a 10-minute walk down the road, which is very handy.”

Inside, Number 201 has been very well maintained and boasts excellent fitted storage throughout.

Each room has been upgraded and decorated over the years, one of them being the good-sized double bedroom.

This room takes in fantastic open views over the city and sea, something that the future occupants are sure to admire as much as Harper-Leigh has since moving into her first home. It also provides space for free-standing furnishings.

“My favourite spot in the flat is probably the bedroom window,” Harper-Leigh added.

“The deep windowsill makes it a relaxing place to sit and watch the boats go in and out of the harbour.

“While all the rooms have been decorated in the past four years, the kitchen was updated very recently.”

The property also has a welcoming hallway with a large built-in pantry-style cupboard.

To the front, the lounge is fitted with a large window, which floods the room with light and has ample space for dining. It will also prove to be the hub of the home when friends and loved ones are visiting.

Moving through to the kitchen, it is well fitted with a wide range of wall and base units incorporating grey doors, a light marble-effect worktop and matching splashback tiling, together with integrated appliances.

Completing the accommodation is the centrally located and stylish bathroom, which is fitted with a three-piece suite.

Outside, there is on-street parking available to the front, adding to the home’s appeal.

To the rear, the fully enclosed shared rear garden is laid mainly to lawn. And additional storage is provided within the exclusive landing cupboard and outhouse.

Included in the sale price are all light fittings, curtains and blinds, together with the white goods in the kitchen, making Number 201 a ready to move into home.

Speaking on her reasons for relocating, Harper-Leigh said: “My boyfriend and I are now on the property hunt as we’re looking to buy our forever home.”