Lifestyle / Property

CALA to host Help To Buy events for Aberdeen apartments

By Jacqueline Wake Young
28/10/2021, 5:00 pm
A show apartment at Southbank by Cala Homes.

House-hunters are being given a last chance to take advantage of the Help to Buy initiative on one and two-bedroom apartments at two CALA Homes developments in Aberdeen.

The Westwood kitchen, dining and family area with patio doors at Craibstone Estate.

To help facilitate this, the house builder is holding two events this weekend where buyers can seek advice on Help to Buy from the CALA team as well as experts from First Mortgage.

The Scottish Government has announced that the final iteration of the Help to Buy (Scotland) scheme – the Small Developer programme – will end in April 2022.

CALA Homes is offering a rare last chance for home-seekers to take advantage of Help to Buy, with one and two-bedroom apartments at two developments in Aberdeen qualifying.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (North), said: “There are very few homes in Aberdeen still eligible for Help to Buy, so we are lucky to be able to offer purchasers not one but two fantastic developments that qualify until the scheme ends – Craibstone Estate and Southbank by CALA.

The Westwood master bedroom on Craibstone Estate.

“Our contemporary apartments at both developments are very much in keeping with CALA’s renowned quality – they are spacious, thoughtfully designed and built to exacting standards, with high specifications, stylish kitchens and bathrooms, ample storage and quality appliances.

“Their locations are exceptional, with both boasting picturesque surroundings and room to breathe, but with superb access to the city and beyond.

“They are ideally suited to first-time buyers, or those who are downsizing.”

A family bathroom at Southbank by CALA Homes.

CALA has arranged two Help to Buy events where home buyers can speak to the housebuilder’s experienced sales team as well as mortgage experts from First Mortgage.

The events are by appointment only and are taking place between 10am and 5pm on October 30 at Craibstone Estate and October 31 at Southbank by CALA.

The Help to Buy (Scotland) Small Developer programme applies to new-build properties worth up to £200,000 and helps fund up to 15% of a property’s purchase price, interest-free for the duration, with the equity stake repayable at any time without penalty, or on sale of the home.

An open-plan lounge and kitchen at Southbank by CALA Homes.

Mr Carr continued: “We are only able to offer the Help to Buy (Scotland) Smaller Developer scheme for completions before April 2022, so would urge anyone who is interested or would like to know more to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Capturing the best of city centre convenience and the tranquillity of a riverside setting, Southbank by CALA is home to a series of one and two-bedroom apartments as well as three, four and five-bedroom family homes, set in a community surrounded by woodland, the riverbank and green spaces, just a few miles from the heart of Aberdeen.

The Westwood kitchen at Craibstone Estate by CALA Homes.

Craibstone Estate is a collection of family homes and contemporary apartments set within a picturesque woodland setting, complete with bike paths, walking trails and a walled garden, but just moments away from the AWPR network, Aberdeen airport and the city centre.

Prices for a one-bedroom apartment at Southbank by CALA start from £124,000 and £129,950 at Craibstone Estate. The sales offices and showhomes are open daily for visits by appointment.

To book an appointment for an event call Southbank on 01224 042759 or Craibstone on 01224 433593.

For further information visit www.cala.co.uk

Bedroom two at Craibstone Estate by CALA Homes.