Buyers will be beating path to stunning new Aberdeenshire showhome

During lockdown, our homes became hugely important, with many people working from them.

It made us take a long, hard look at our homes and think about whether the property really suited us and, at the very least, if it needed a bit of a makeover.

One place you’ll always find inspiration for both is a new showhome.

Bancon Homes has launched an inspirational, stunning new showhome at its Aden Meadows development in the Aberdeenshire village of Mintlaw.

The luxury home builder has created a development of three, four and five-bedroom high-spec homes. Phase one comprises 20 homes offering buyers a range of house styles, including those with generous open-plan living spaces, designer kitchens with high-quality appliances as standard, as well as en suite bathrooms and built-in storage space.

It has generated a lot of interest from buyers since it was launched in February, with a dozen homes already sold off-plan.

With the Larch-style showhome ready to welcome viewers, house-hunters will be beating a path to Mintlaw.

The showhome is a four-bedroom detached home with a double garage, featuring a good-sized living room and a separate open-plan kitchen and dining room with German Nobilia units, premium Siemens appliances and French doors leading to the garden, plus a separate utility room.

Great spaces to cook, relax and entertain when you’re allowed to have visitors round once more.

Moving upstairs, there’s a beautiful family bathroom, while all four bedrooms benefit from oak-finished built-in wardrobes.

The master bedroom has a luxury en suite and an impressive walk-in wardrobe.

The showhome has been beautifully decorated and styled by interior designer Karen Wootton, from The Design House in Aberdeen. Karen explained: “My aim was to create an air of intrigue for visitors and a sense of arrival at the Larch showhome so that potential buyers would be excited to see what each room looked like and imagine themselves living in such glamorous surroundings.

“Against a backdrop of grey base tone throughout, I’ve used eye-catching colours such as the 2020 Colour Of The Year Classic Blue, alongside botanical and animal prints.”

One of the main talking points is the stunning wallpaper panels in the kitchen/dining area.

“In the current climate, it was particularly important for me to focus on this space and make this a central part of the home, not only used as an area to bring everyone together but in these challenging times for entertaining friends and family, as a workspace for the necessary Zoom calls and a tranquil setting for some quiet time.

“I have aimed to bring nature and the outside in with an exquisite orchid wallpaper panel against a gorgeous circular table.

“The grey background paper comes to life with its striking green foliage, floral orchids and colourful hummingbirds to make a beautiful contrast.”

Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, said: “We are delighted to open our new showhome at Aden Meadows, which we really hope will help buyers to imagine just how beautiful their new Larch home could be.

“The opening of our showhome is an important milestone for the development, and we hope it will show just how versatile these contemporary homes are for buyers of all types.”

Prices at the development, which is within easy reach of Aberdeen, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, start at £179,995.

Viewings are strictly by appointment and full safety measures are in place.

To arrange a viewing call 01224 900142 or visit www.banconhomes.com