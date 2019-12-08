£950 per month: Bright Aberdeen home in ideal spot

Boasting exceptionally spacious accommodation, this stunning two-bedroom flat is perfect for those who love city centre living.

43 Wallfield crescent, Aberdeen

Stunning two-bedroom ground floor flat, forming part of a traditional granite property in a desirable city location.

Viewing: Gavin Bain & Co. on 01224 623040

Property sales assistant at Gavin Bain & Co Diane McGillivray said: “This desirable property is situated in the popular location of Rosemount, which is within a short walk of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the city centre, vibrant west end and an abundance of practical amenities including shops, restaurants and supermarkets.

“Its idyllic location makes it a fantastic opportunity for a professional individual or couple who require easy access to the heart of the city.

In immaculate condition throughout, the accommodation has recently been extensively upgraded and freshly decorated. Inside, there is a welcoming hallway providing access to every room.

This includes a lounge with focal-point fireplace, a beautifully-appointed kitchen fitted with a range of integrated appliances, practical utility room, and a bathroom with a contemporary three-piece suite with shower over the bath.

Diane said: “A key point worthy of note for this property is its corner location, where light is able to flood into each and every room throughout the day.

“These rooms boast high ceilings, tall windows and spacious dimensions.

“Along with this, the generously-sized dining kitchen with adjacent utility room adds another fairly unique feature to a property of this type.”

Further accommodation comprises two well-proportioned double bedrooms, both of which boast ample space for free standing furniture.

Outside, there is a good-sized shared basement with exclusive cupboard for additional storage, along with a low maintenance communal garden area to the rear.

The flat benefits further from gas central heating and double glazing.

It is available for lease on a fully furnished basis with no pets, smokers or students permitted.