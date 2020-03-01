Offers over £250,000: Big and beautiful bungalow in the heart of the north-east

Perfect for families, this desirable four-bedroom home enjoys an array of modern comforts and stunning features.

From its enviable location to the beautiful accommodation, Cheryl and James Henderson have relished the years spent in Number 23.

23 Harvey Way, Rothienorman, Inverurie

Desirable four-bedroom bungalow occupying an enviable position in Rothienorman.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224 623400

Cheryl said: “James and I bought this house in November 2011, when I was six months pregnant with my little boy – Lukas – who is now eight.

“We absolutely loved the space on offer, having relocated from a much smaller two-bedroom semi-detached house.

“The huge garden was an added benefit, too. We thought it would be ideal for our little one.

On the area, Cheryl says the community is flooded with amenities and is “very welcoming.”

She added: “We originally lived in Inverurie and Oldmeldrum, but Rothienorman is now our home.

“It has a fantastic school, lovely local shop, and an inviting family village hall. We love it so much that it’s where we want to raise our family, which now includes our two-year-old daughter, Paige.”

Not only does the surrounding area cater to the needs of families, but the accommodation within the home is also second to none. There is a well-proportioned lounge, master bedroom with en suite shower room, stylish bathroom, and three further double bedrooms.

Cheryl said: “There’s a superb area for the whole family to enjoy as well.

“We knocked down the wall between the kitchen and dining room to have the perfect open-plan living space. It has been used for a number of parties and Christmas dinners of ours in the past.”

Outside, there is a garage, double driveway, and an extensive rear garden area with paved patio.

Cheryl said: “The patio area outside is fantastic for barbecues in the summer months. Because of this, the interiors and the area, the home is perfect for those looking to start a family.

“We’re sad to be moving, but I sometimes work at home and would like to have a separate office.

“Not only that, but my husband is after a bigger driveway and double garage. So, we’re now in search of a property with a little more space.”