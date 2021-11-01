Beautiful three-bedroom Stonehaven apartment by the beach for sale

Sometimes you have to view a property to fully appreciate what’s on offer, as Ross and Natalie Stephen found out when scouting for their first family home.

They bought 45a Allardice Street in Stonehaven in June 2014 and moved into the three-bedroom upper flat almost immediately.

Ross explained: “We were instantly blown over by the size of the rooms and the character that the period features offered.

“Admittedly, the pictures on the marketing materials were not a true reflection of what was on offer and we almost decided not to view the property.

“Also, at the time we had our hearts set on a detached house and didn’t think a flat could offer so much space.

“We are glad that we decided to view as we decided instantly that it was the one for us. Visitors are always surprised by the size of the rooms given its town centre location, especially the kitchen/dining area.

“The off-street garden was also a big draw, knowing that we had plans to have children in the not-too-distant future. Despite being a flat, it offers everything that a detached house could offer and more.”

A blank canvas

Ross said that the property was “a bit of a blank canvas” when they moved in so they have added their own touches over the years.

“We reinstated the original floorboards in the living room and restored the working fireplace,” said Ross.

“We wanted to keep the natural character of the house, especially at the front of the property, as much as possible. Working fireplace, heavy oak doors, decorative coving and distinctive windows all remain as traditional features.

“The kitchen is around five years old and was our first major project. As a family who love to cook and entertain, we are very happy with what we created.

“The bathroom was the last room to be renovated around three years ago. The underfloor heating is a real treat to the toes in the winter mornings.”

Ready to live in

“We are confident that whoever is lucky enough to buy the flat will be moving into a property that is ready to live in, giving them time to decide their own touches to make it their own.

“Our first family home will always hold great memories for us. From the early days of entertaining friends and family to now having two children running around.

“The kitchen/dining area is a particularly special area for us. The light that comes through the skylight windows is glorious.

“We tend to live in the kitchen/dining room through the day before moving to the living room in the evening. It’s an area of the house that we wish we could take with us.

“We are very proud that we created a beautiful entertaining space which always gets people talking when they visit.”

Offered for sale in excellent condition, the property has been thoughtfully upgraded to retain the original character and charm of the building, while cleverly combining modern accents and décor.

The living room boasts a front-facing bay window, intricate cornicing and ceiling rose, together with decorative shutters and a central fireplace.

To the rear of the home, the open-plan dining kitchen also features a Belfast sink and range cooker.

An exposed wood stair leads to the attic space, ideal for working from home.

The master bedroom enjoys a naturally bright aspect to the front, decorated in neutral tones and mirroring the bay window frontage of the lounge.

Two further bedrooms are well-proportioned, served by a sizeable family bathroom, fitted with a white three-piece suite and large shower enclosure.

Outside, the property enjoys the use of a shared garden, well-maintained with lawn, and an outdoor shed for additional storage.

Ross added: “Living in the town centre in Stonehaven is great. The beach is a two minute walk and we often refer to it as our front garden.

“The leisure centre park is only five minutes away, and the same distance to the harbour beach.

“The flat is spacious and gives us a lot of freedom, yet still feels warm and homely. There is nothing better than gathering as a family on a winter’s night with the fire crackling away.

“We would love for whoever buys the flat to get the same out of this property as we have. It is definitely a space where memories are made.”

45a Allardice Street is on the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £219,995.