Offers over £233,000: Beautiful bungalow in Tarves

Occupying a glorious setting in the charming village of Tarves, this three-bedroom bungalow enjoys an array of modern comforts.

It benefits from an integral garage, immaculate gardens and spacious accommodation, making it ideal for couples and growing families.

3 Manse Walk, Tarves, Ellon

Spacious three-bedroom bungalow with integral garage and exclusive rear garden.

Viewing: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01358 720777

Husband and wife Don, 76, and 74-year-old Pamela Yule moved into the desirable home in March last year.

The retired couple believe it can be enjoyed by families and couples of all ages due to the surrounding amenities.

Don said: “There are plenty of fantastic amenities within easy walking distance, ranging from shops, public transport and chemists to restaurants, pubs and cafes.

“The area is also very safe, where there are a number of interesting walks by Haddo Estate, as well.”

Inside, there is a welcoming reception hall, an elegant lounge with picture window to front, formal dining room, fully fitted kitchen, shower room and three double bedrooms.

The master bedroom benefits from an en suite shower room.

Don said: “Since moving in, Pamela’s favourite area in the home has been the kitchen because she loves to bake.

“As for me, it has to be the den. This is a versatile space which the pair of us also use as an additional bedroom.”

Outside, the beautiful rear garden is secluded, affording an excellent sunny position for relaxing on a warm summer’s day.

The home benefits further from a large driveway with parking for two cars.

The couple have relished the time spent in Number 3. But Don said the pair have “a desire to return to the Tayside region, and reunite with friends and relatives.”

He added: “Ideally, we would love to take this house with us. Pamela and I will miss it here, but we’re looking forward to being closer to our loved ones.”