Beautiful Banchory home comes with its own sauna

Make memories that last a lifetime in this beautiful Banchory home.

From family barbecues in the landscaped garden and parties in the conservatory to movie nights in the lounge and me time in the Jacuzzi bath, sauna and steam room, 6 Caird’s Close is simply made for family life.

From the moment you arrive at the four-bedroom detached home, you’ll get a sense that this is a very special property indeed with its attractive exterior enticing you inside.

Luxury home

Opening the front door, first impressions are excellent as the modern and stylish home opens up with a spacious entrance/reception hall.

Whether it’s sitting down with a cup of tea to watch some TV, snuggling up on the sofa with a good book or relaxing after a hard week over a glass of wine, the lounge is the perfect place to unwind.

It’s worth mentioning that this room basks in natural sunlight which streams through the beautiful bay window and is particularly cosy during the winter months thanks to the living flame gas fire with matching hearth.

Five-star dining

Catch up with the family over a home-cooked meal in the dining area.

Sit down with the family over some delicious home-cooked meals. From here, a lovely archway leads through to a study area and French doors to the conservatory where you can sit back, relax and put your feet up.

During the warmer summer months, children can come and go from the conservatory into the back garden via the French doors.

From here, bi-fold glazed doors lead through to the dining kitchen.

If you’re looking for a dream kitchen then this fits the bill with its superb storage space together with a deluxe Corian work surface with integrated sink and matching breakfast bar seating.

Cooking will never be a chore in this kitchen as it also has an integrated double oven/grill and microwave, five-ring gas hob with extractor hood, dishwasher as well as space for a freestanding fridge/freezer.

Working from home

For those who will be working from home, this property has it taken care of as the double garage has been converted into a self-contained studio/home office with storage units, sink, integrated oven/grill and microwave and freezer.

In addition, this space also has a triple fitted mirrored wardrobe with shower room, toilet and wash stand with bowl sink and shower cabinet.

Sauna and steam room

Upstairs the master bedroom features a luxury en suite bathroom with its very own Jacuzzi bath, shower with body jets, steam room and sauna.

Not only that but the master bedroom also has its very own spiral staircase to a dressing area.

A further spacious double bedroom with en suite provides access to a concealed staircase which in turn leads to a double bedroom located within the attic space.

Completing the accommodation is a further double bedroom and good-sized family bathroom.

The great outdoors

Outside, the landscaped gardens offer the perfect place for the children to burn off their energy before the adults sit under the stars with a glass of wine or hot chocolate.

Parking is taken care of as there is a spacious driveway.

Other key features include gas central heating, double glazing and all floor

coverings, while window dressings and light fittings are included in the sale, along with

all integrated white goods.

6 Caird’s Close, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £470,000.

To arrange a viewing phone 07766 305272 or contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace LLP, Banchory 01330 822931 or go to the website.