Offers over £625,000: ‘Baronial’ home boasts peace and all mod cons

To look at Woodcorner is to feel a stirring of magic, and the feeling you are home at long last.

Whether it’s the pale pink facade, the princess-style turret or the beautiful countryside setting – this six-bedroom family home is sure to cast a spell.

Woodcorner can be found at Keig, near Alford, and would make a beautiful family home.

It has been the perfect haven for Ross Donald and his family, who have enjoyed the space and tranquillity for the past 20 years.

And although Woodcorner looks almost historic, thanks to its grand Scottish baronial styling, it was in fact dreamed up by the Donald family.

“We were keen to build our own house and find a piece of land that had its own space,” said Ross.

“We had done house renovations before over at Deeside, but we had never built from scratch.”

Thankfully Ross had friends in high places and Woodcorner was designed by Shetland architect Alan McKay.

Having found the perfect location, the vision started to take shape.

“It was the perfect site because it has beautiful views and the name is self-explanatory,” said Ross.

“It is called Woodcorner because it sits in the corner of a wood.

“There was an acre of ground with a crofter’s cottage, which was a few hundred years old. The vision was to replace it with a new dwelling house.

“We are a large family and we had four children, now it’s just us rattling about.”

It’s true that this gorgeous pad is rather extensive, but it also manages to feel cosy.

The property is approached via a private track and the front entrance is a circular turreted entrance hall.

When restrictions allow, guests are sure to be impressed by the elegant curved staircase and you are spoilt for choice with entertainment options.

There is a lovely sitting room with glazed double doors which provide access to the patio, perfect for the summer.

A fireplace houses the log-burning stove and there is a further dining hall should you wish to hold dinner parties.

From the double-height bay window to the southerly outlook, the dining hall is a particularly gorgeous space. Part of the room is also open to the minstrel’s gallery on the first floor.

Head on through to the kitchen where the cook of the family will delight in the modern appliances, which include a Quisinemaster range and an American-style fridge freezer.

At the other end of the hallway is the media/family room, with French doors to the garden, plus a further family room

It is worth noting that the majority of rooms on the ground floor are fully wired for audio and visual equipment – let the party commence.

“We’re really sorry to have to give this place up, we feel we achieved what we set out to do,” said Ross.

“I’ve loved having a music studio, where I’ve done a lot of recording and writing.”

A family bathroom completes the accommodation on the ground floor.

Head upstairs where you’ll find the stunning master bedroom.

You certainly won’t be stuck for space, with impressive dimensions of 7m x 6m.

A full-height arched window overlooks the back garden and woodland, while a vaulted ceiling with an exposed beam adds grandeur.

There is a further king-size bedroom, complete with an en suite shower room, and the remaining four bedrooms are all of an excellent size.

The turret room is particularly charming and would make a beautiful playroom or study.

A family shower room completes the first-floor accommodation and the fully floored loft is accessed via a spiral staircase.

The beautiful gardens are the jewel in the crown, with woodland and even a stone barbecue.

A wooden cabin makes for a great studio and there is also a garden shed and detached garage.

“When we tell people Woodcorner is only 20 years old, they are very impressed,” said Ross.

“We have fabulous neighbours, alongside gorgeous views and the beautiful woods with mature trees.

“This is very much a family house and we hope the new owners will be happy here.”