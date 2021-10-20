Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Property

Banchory home complete with steam room and gym on the market for £700k

By Rosemary Lowne
20/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Home sweet home: The Rowan House is in a class of its own.

Wake up to breakfast on the balcony with panoramic views at The Rowan House.

With five bedrooms, a steam room, gym and Jacuzzi bath, to name just a few fabulous features, the detached home in Glassel, Banchory, is in a class of its own.

Work it out: Release those feel good endorphins in the home gym.

First impressions are excellent as the home enjoys stunning views towards the Hill of Fare and Scolty Hill.

Once over the threshold, it’s evident that every inch of this charming home has been thoughtfully designed as the current owners worked closely with a local architect to create an exceptional family home.

Setting the tone is the elegant reception hall where a staircase leads to the first floor.

Rest and relax: The bathroom has its own steam room (pictured to the right).

Bringing the outside in is the attractive lounge which enjoys picturesque views to the south and east.

During the colder winter months, this room is the perfect cosy retreat as it has a wonderful wood-burning stove.

Sun room

And for an all year round dose of vitamin D, head through to the sun room.

With its vaulted ceiling, wooden beams and bi-folding doors out to the patio area, this room was simply made for relaxing.

Bring me sunshine: The sun room brings the outside in.

Stylish kitchen

Meanwhile, the open-plan kitchen with a dining area and breakfast bar screams luxury with built-in appliances including an induction hob, oven, microwave, warming drawer, dishwasher, freezer and larder fridge.

The kitchen also gives access to the sun room and a further door leads to the utility room.

Kitchen of dreams: Fitted to the highest of quality with an array of appliances, the kitchen is ideal for rustling up family meals.

Entertaining

For those who love entertaining, this home is ideal as there is also an informal lounge/sitting room which overlooks the front garden.

And with a steam room with sink and toilet and gym, it’s clear that this home was built with health and wellbeing in mind.

Sofa so good: The lounge is the perfect place to unwind after a busy day.

Five bedrooms

Upstairs, the bright and airy galleried upper landing enjoys beautiful views and an extensive range of built-in storage.

Also impressive is the exceptionally spacious master and guest bedrooms which both have built-in wardrobes and en suite shower rooms.

There are a further three bedrooms with the fourth and fifth bedrooms enjoying access to a balcony which overlooks the back garden.

Sweet dreams: The bedrooms all have the cosy factor.

A family bathroom with Jacuzzi bath, fully tiled shower cubicle and double sink set on a vanity unit completes the accommodation.

Beautiful garden

Outside, family barbecues can be enjoyed in the garden grounds which extend to half an acre with a large patio area and a woodland area at the back.

Parking is taken care of by the driveway while the detached garage has an electric roller door with a separate store to the back and a staircase to the attic room.

The green, green grass of home: Check out the size of the garden.

Other key features include an economical air source pump central heating system with underfloor heating on both floors, efficient doble glazing and solar roof panels.

The Rowan House, Glassel, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £700,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589700 or go to the website 