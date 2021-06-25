Take a look inside this £595k Aberdeen home complete with wine cellar

Like the fine wine in its cellar, this period property just gets better with age.

And whether you’re a wine connoisseur or not, this Cults home is sure to tickle the tastebuds.

It was 21 years ago when Julia Stuart and her husband Steve fell in love with Windyridge.

“It was the look of the house with all its period features including wood panelling and original art deco fireplaces that first attracted us to the house,” said Julia.

“We also loved the open outlook over the Deeside valley and the Cults area.”

Wine cellar

The couple, who share their home with their dogs Holly and Lilah, have put their own special stamp on the property, creating a garden, a sun terrace and even a wine cellar.

But Julia, who had a beauty salon, and Steve, who worked for Shell, have put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare to retire to the Highlands.

The couple say it’s the perfect property for those who want to live in a great area of Aberdeen, like a private garden and appreciate all the characteristics of a period house.

“We’ve met some neighbours that have become great friends,” said Julia.

“We’ve also enjoyed the fact that it’s a very secluded house with no overlooking properties and we’ve held some great parties here.

“It’s also very close to Deeside Golf Course and it’s close to the primary and secondary schools.”

Rooms with a view

First impressions are excellent as the home enjoys spectacular views over the Dee Valley.

Once over the threshold, the four-bedroom property is bright and airy throughout.

With its beautiful box bay window and open fireplace, the lounge is the perfect place to sit back, relax and take in the scenery.

And whether it’s entertaining friends or catching up with family, the elegant dining room has it taken care of.

At the heart of the home is the spacious fitted kitchen with an adjoining sitting room.

Working from home

For those who are working from home, Windyridge is ideal as it boasts a spacious study, which could be transformed into a bedroom and shower room.

Completing the ground floor is a large guest bedroom with en suite shower room and a hallway with storage.

Upstairs, you can enjoy some peace in the reading corner.

Master bedroom of dreams

And for optimum relaxation head to the luxury master bedroom where you’ll find a fully fitted dressing room, en suite plus incredible views.

In addition, there is a further double bedroom with an en suite shower room and a small box room.

Soak up the sunshine

Outside, family barbecues can be enjoyed in the beautiful back garden which is tiered with paved patio, seating areas and a lawn.

Other key features include a driveway, oil central heating, double glazing, entrance vestibule, reception hall, partially floored attic and alarm system.

Windyridge, 49 Hillview Road, Cults, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £595,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or for more details go to the website.