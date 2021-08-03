Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Property

Townhouse for sale near one of Aberdeen’s most famous buildings

By Rosemary Lowne
03/08/2021, 5:00 pm
It was love at first sight for Ken Wilkie and his wife Iris when they set eyes on Grandholm Crescent.
The rumour mill went into overdrive when plans were first unveiled for a new village next to one of Aberdeen’s most famous buildings.

For at the heart of the Grandholm Village is Grandholm Mill, a former textile manufacturing plant, famed for producing the Crombie coat as well supplying officers’ uniforms to the British Army and Royal Air Force in both world wars.

With this community spirit rooted deep in its soil, it comes as no surprise that Grandholm Village has become something much more than just another housing development.

Striking sculpture: Andy Scott’s work represents ‘Mother Earth’ draped in a steel fabric to mark the cloth weave of the Crombie Textile Mills which once occupied the site at Grandholm Village.

This sense of history and community is what first attracted Ken Wilkie and his wife Iris to their end-terraced four-bedroom townhouse in Grandholm Crescent, Bridge of Don.

The large exterior decking on the second floor is ideal for alfresco dining, barbecues, entertaining and family celebrations

Home sweet home: Ken Wilkie and his wife Iris instantly fell in love with the property.

Instantly attracted to the spacious outdoor balcony area and stylish and modern décor, the couple put an offer in and haven’t look back since.

Dinner with a view: The balcony was made for entertaining.

Former showhome

Now after 16 years the couple have reluctantly put their home on the market as they look to spend the rest of their retirement in a home with a garden.

Asked what attracted them to the property, Ken said: “It was the first urban village development in Aberdeen and it was the showhome on display by the developer, so we bought it new-build and have been the only owners.

“We also were attracted to the area as there are abundant local amenities and easy access to Aberdeen town centre.”

Make yourself at home in the spacious and bright lounge with patio doors outside to the balcony area.

Working from home

First impressions are excellent both on the outside and inside as a bright, fresh and modern interior gives off warm and homely vibes.

For those who work from home, the ground floor is perfect as there is a bright study as well as a double bedroom, which could easily be turned into an office.

“The house is ideal for any age group wishing to buy,” said Ken.

“On the ground floor there is a fully fitted fourth bedroom-come-office which would suit someone working from home.”

Working from 9 to 5 at home has never been easier.

Large balcony

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room and a cloakroom.

For entertaining, head upstairs to the first floor where there is a fantastic lounge.

Not only that, but patio doors lead out to a large timber decked balcony where you can watch the sunset over a glass of wine.

“The townhouse has very flexible accommodation over three floors,” said Ken.

“The large exterior decking on the second floor is ideal for alfresco dining, barbecues, entertaining and family celebrations.”

Enjoy the high life from the beautiful balcony area.

Entertaining

Or set the table and invite friends and family over for a slap-up home-cooked meal in the formal dining room.

And even those who are not fans of cooking will enjoy rustling up dishes in the spacious dining kitchen.

Come dine with me: The light and airy kitchen/dining area is the perfect place to cook and enjoy family meals.

Meanwhile, wake up refreshed and raring to go after a good night’s sleep in the sumptuous master bedroom which is located on the first floor along with two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The area is abundant with lots of lovely walks along the River Don to Seaton Park

If shopping is one of your favourite hobbies, don’t fret as all of these bedrooms have plenty of storage space in the form of built-in wardrobes.

Sweet dreams: All the bedrooms have excellent storage space.

Walled garden

During the warmer summer months, enjoy an ice-cold drink in the outdoor sheltered seating area.

“We expanded the walled garden area at the side of the house to create a more versatile outside space which can be used for additional secure parking, a dog exercise area or leisure,” said Ken.

Beautiful both outside and in.

Location-wise, Grandholm Crescent enjoys the best of both worlds with a peaceful yet central spot close to beautiful river walks.

“The area is abundant with lots of lovely walks along the River Don to Seaton Park,” said Ken.

“Within Grandholm Village there are local amenities a short walk from the house such as a convenience store, hairdresser, beauticians and a dentist.”

Riverside walks

Asked what he’ll miss most about his wonderful home, Ken said: “Walks along the river, the ease of access to the town, and local amenities and our neighbours and friends.”

Other key features include gas-fired central heating, double glazing, security alarm system, single garage, a large loc-bloc area with parking for three cars and included in the price will be some of the furniture.

“The design layout of the house was very well planned with excellent storage facilities on the ground floor unlike most modern-built new houses,” said Ken.

“There is sufficient space for us to park four cars within the confines of our house area, one car in the garage and three outside in the driveway under the patio decking.

“We also have an overspill car park directly opposite the house.”

It’s also worth noting that Grandholm Village is located just a 10-minute drive from the city centre and is close to a large retail park, gym and leisure facilities and three large supermarkets.

Photo gallery

To book a viewing

31 Grandholm Crescent, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen, is on the market for around £290,000 and the couple say they are open to offers.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or for more details go to the website