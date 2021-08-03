Townhouse for sale near one of Aberdeen’s most famous buildings

The rumour mill went into overdrive when plans were first unveiled for a new village next to one of Aberdeen’s most famous buildings.

For at the heart of the Grandholm Village is Grandholm Mill, a former textile manufacturing plant, famed for producing the Crombie coat as well supplying officers’ uniforms to the British Army and Royal Air Force in both world wars.

With this community spirit rooted deep in its soil, it comes as no surprise that Grandholm Village has become something much more than just another housing development.

This sense of history and community is what first attracted Ken Wilkie and his wife Iris to their end-terraced four-bedroom townhouse in Grandholm Crescent, Bridge of Don.

The large exterior decking on the second floor is ideal for alfresco dining, barbecues, entertaining and family celebrations

Instantly attracted to the spacious outdoor balcony area and stylish and modern décor, the couple put an offer in and haven’t look back since.

Former showhome

Now after 16 years the couple have reluctantly put their home on the market as they look to spend the rest of their retirement in a home with a garden.

Asked what attracted them to the property, Ken said: “It was the first urban village development in Aberdeen and it was the showhome on display by the developer, so we bought it new-build and have been the only owners.

“We also were attracted to the area as there are abundant local amenities and easy access to Aberdeen town centre.”

Working from home

First impressions are excellent both on the outside and inside as a bright, fresh and modern interior gives off warm and homely vibes.

For those who work from home, the ground floor is perfect as there is a bright study as well as a double bedroom, which could easily be turned into an office.

“The house is ideal for any age group wishing to buy,” said Ken.

“On the ground floor there is a fully fitted fourth bedroom-come-office which would suit someone working from home.”

Large balcony

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room and a cloakroom.

For entertaining, head upstairs to the first floor where there is a fantastic lounge.

Not only that, but patio doors lead out to a large timber decked balcony where you can watch the sunset over a glass of wine.

“The townhouse has very flexible accommodation over three floors,” said Ken.

“The large exterior decking on the second floor is ideal for alfresco dining, barbecues, entertaining and family celebrations.”

Entertaining

Or set the table and invite friends and family over for a slap-up home-cooked meal in the formal dining room.

And even those who are not fans of cooking will enjoy rustling up dishes in the spacious dining kitchen.

Meanwhile, wake up refreshed and raring to go after a good night’s sleep in the sumptuous master bedroom which is located on the first floor along with two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The area is abundant with lots of lovely walks along the River Don to Seaton Park

If shopping is one of your favourite hobbies, don’t fret as all of these bedrooms have plenty of storage space in the form of built-in wardrobes.

Walled garden

During the warmer summer months, enjoy an ice-cold drink in the outdoor sheltered seating area.

“We expanded the walled garden area at the side of the house to create a more versatile outside space which can be used for additional secure parking, a dog exercise area or leisure,” said Ken.

Location-wise, Grandholm Crescent enjoys the best of both worlds with a peaceful yet central spot close to beautiful river walks.

“The area is abundant with lots of lovely walks along the River Don to Seaton Park,” said Ken.

“Within Grandholm Village there are local amenities a short walk from the house such as a convenience store, hairdresser, beauticians and a dentist.”

Riverside walks

Asked what he’ll miss most about his wonderful home, Ken said: “Walks along the river, the ease of access to the town, and local amenities and our neighbours and friends.”

Other key features include gas-fired central heating, double glazing, security alarm system, single garage, a large loc-bloc area with parking for three cars and included in the price will be some of the furniture.

“The design layout of the house was very well planned with excellent storage facilities on the ground floor unlike most modern-built new houses,” said Ken.

“There is sufficient space for us to park four cars within the confines of our house area, one car in the garage and three outside in the driveway under the patio decking.

“We also have an overspill car park directly opposite the house.”

It’s also worth noting that Grandholm Village is located just a 10-minute drive from the city centre and is close to a large retail park, gym and leisure facilities and three large supermarkets.

Photo gallery

To book a viewing

31 Grandholm Crescent, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen, is on the market for around £290,000 and the couple say they are open to offers.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or for more details go to the website