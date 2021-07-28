Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Property

Take a look inside this traditional west-end flat on the market for £250,000

By Rosemary Lowne
28/07/2021, 5:00 pm
Period property: 47A Queen's Road perfectly blends modern design with traditional features.
With its beautiful bay windows, high ceilings and cornicing, this traditional Aberdeen flat oozes period charm and character.

Situated in an attractive C-listed granite building in Queen’s Road in the heart of Aberdeen’s west end, this self contained ground floor flat perfectly blends modern design with traditional features.

The welcoming reception hall sets the tone with traditional white painted panel doors, high ceilings and cornicing together with walk-in storage.

Charm exudes from the beautiful lounge/dining room.

Head through to the stylish lounge/dining room where the mix of contemporary and period features continues.

This room offers plenty of space to relax with a box bay window overlooking mature trees and a French door to the balcony.

Stylish kitchen

Equally as impressive is the breakfasting kitchen which is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks to get dinner on the table, with ample unit space and integrated appliances.

Apple pie or crumble could also be on the menu as the property has apple trees outside.

Fresh and modern: The breakfasting kitchen has all the right ingredients.

Master bedroom of dreams

Meanwhile, the master bedroom is positively dreamy with a box bay window, large wardrobes with bi-folding doors and built-in shelving.

A good night’s sleep is also guaranteed in the double bedroom which has a large window overlooking the rear together with a walk-in cupboard and floor to ceiling storage.

Sweet dreams: The master bedroom is stylish and spacious throughout.

And after a long day, grab a book or a glass of wine and head for a long soak in the bath.

The bathroom, compete with shower, has a light, fresh and airy feel thanks to an opaque window at the side.

Other key internal features include gas fired central heating with combination boiler, Karndean flooring and traditional sash and case windows, some with secondary glazed panelling.

Strikes a chord: first impressions are great thanks to this charming reception hall.

Decked balcony

At the back of the home, a French door leads outside to a timber decked balcony, offering the ideal place to enjoy some alfresco dining.

From here, an attractive iron balustrade and staircase leads down to the shared garden, perfect for relaxing on sunny evenings.

Parking is also taken care of as there is a front parking area with space for two cars.

Relax on the balcony or in the shared garden.

Central location

Queen’s Road lies within Aberdeen’s sought-after west end and has a wealth of local amenities on the doorstep such as the hospital and reputable nurseries and schools.

The city centre itself is only some 15 minutes’ walk from the property while the
offices within the Albyn area are within striking distance.

It is also worth noting that Anderson Drive, Aberdeen’s main arterial route, is easily accessible which is ideal if you’re travelling to business centres to the north and south of the city and Aberdeen Airport.

47A Queen’s Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for a fixed price of £250,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or go to their website.

 