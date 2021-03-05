A taste of castle high life with a towering outlook for offers over £420,000

In times of uncertainty, we look to the past for answers and for a reminder of who we are.

Where better to feel grounded than in your own home, a place which could be steeped in history and the echoing footsteps of our Scottish ancestors?

Welcome to Number Six, Fetteresso Castle, where you can be king or queen of the castle – without a hefty price tag.

As the name would suggest, this gorgeous four-bedroom home can be found within Fetteresso Castle near Stonehaven.

It is one of seven unusual properties within the imposing building, which was once a 14th Century tower house.

The site was rebuilt as a castle in 1761, and if only walls could talk – you’d be regaled for months if not years about the goings on.

Bonnie Prince Charlie’s father, known as “The Old Pretender”, visited the castle in 1715, and is reported to have been proclaimed King James VIII of Scotland in front of the doorway with the date-stone of 1671. This very same date-stone remains exposed and is proudly displayed within the kitchen of Number Six, so you’ll certainly have a talking point when restrictions allow for guests.

The accommodation on offer is spread over three floors, with plenty of versatile space on offer.

The kitchen can be found to the rear of the property, where you can enjoy your own personal viewing of the date stone while cooking dinner.

The past merges with present technology, thanks to an induction hob, fridge freezer and a double Belfast sink.

Head through to the dining room, which offers a quirky feature stone wall and flooring. There is plenty of room for a large dining table, and you can re-enact grand feasts once lockdown lifts.

Upstairs, the first-floor landing leads to the formal lounge, which has been tastefully decorated in neutral tones.

A decorative fireplace could easily be restored to the original open-fire style, perfect for the winter.

One bedroom leads through to its own turret room, which could make for a home office with a difference or a stylish dressing room.

The remaining bedroom on this level includes a fitted wardrobe and the unusual feature of a concealed priest hole.

These tiny spaces offered a hiding place for priests, at a time when Catholics were persecuted.

Ascending to the second floor, the elegant master bedroom benefits from a beautifully appointed en suite shower room.

The remaining bedroom is of good size, and a door opens into yet another beautiful turret room.

If you carry on climbing, you’ll find yourself in the top turret – with open views across the stunning countryside.

This space is currently in use as a music room, but the only limit is your imagination.

Outside, you can relax on your own private lawn with parking taken care of in the double garage.

Should you be able to tear yourself away from your historical abode, you also have a share in seven acres of mature, beautifully maintained wooded gardens.

Offers should be made of more than £420,000.

Contact Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166.