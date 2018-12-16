Offers over £440,000: A taste for good living in Banchory

When Bill Byth was a child, he’d cycle from Cluny round the Hill of Fare before arriving in Banchory where he would reward himself with ice cream.

The nostalgic memory has stayed with Bill, despite leaving Aberdeenshire to work in Belfast for 30 years.

Upon reaching retirement at the same time as his wife, Irene, Bill mused out loud as to whether the couple should return to old haunts.

What started out as a daydream led to a wonderful homecoming after Bill and Irene settled at 25 Caird’s Wynd in Banchory.

They have spent almost 17 years enjoying the delights of the town, with Bill a keen member of Deeside Thistle Cycling Club.

With five bedrooms, the pair have made the most of the space on offer at No25 but now believe the time has come to downsize.

“When we retired at roughly the same time, I asked Irene if she’d like to go back to Scotland,” said Bill.

“We are both from the north-east, Irene turned to me and said yes.

“We considered a small farmhouse but didn’t want a project, this house appealed because it was a new build and we didn’t need to do any work.”

The detached property offers versatile living space, and Irene and Bill loved the grand, sweeping staircase.

The generous lounge boasts a lovely bay window and French doors and there is also a formal dining room for entertaining.

Bill uses the home office for his guitar collection but this room can be used as a bedroom.

Irene has been able to indulge her passion of quilting in one of the large upstairs bedrooms which she uses as a work room, while both the master bedroom and a further bedroom are en-suite.

Outside there is a well-kept yet easy to maintain garden, complete with a pond which is filled with wildlife.

“We have loved living in Banchory because it’s a very friendly community,” said Bill.

“There are great schools within walking distance so we hope a family with children can make the very most of life here.”

25 Caird’s Wynd, Banchory

Description: Beautiful four/five bedroom family home in sought after location.

Lounge: Generous space with bay window to front and French doors to the rear.

Kitchen Diner: Wide range of units and ample space. Double French doors provide access to the rear garden.

Master bedroom: Overlooks the rear of the property. Comes with walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

Bedrooms 2/3/4: All of good size, one bedroom also offers en suite.

Outside: Detached double garage. Rear garden enjoys south/east aspect and a high level of privacy. Ornamental pond and feature terrace

Contact: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01330-822931