Offers over £210,000: A perfect home in which a family can grow and be happy

Falling in love with its period features from the outset, Andrew Bowman has spent close to a decade calling Number 3 Ashgrove Road, Aberdeen, his home.

Throughout the years, a great deal has changed for the project engineer, who has since married his wife Cara, 35, a staff nurse. Not only that, but the couple have also welcomed their first child.

The family are now looking to upscale, although Andrew, 37, says there is a superb amount of space on offer in the charming two-bedroom property for “young professionals, couples and small families alike”.

“I moved into Number 3 back in August 2011 on my own,” he added.

“I have always loved the space that period properties offer, and this one was and is no exception.

“It has great-sized rooms with desirable period features including high skirting boards, decorative cornicing and period doors which have been well maintained.

“As well as this, it was the central location – which is walkable to the centre of the city – that was the initial attraction for me.”

The immaculate ground-floor flat is entered through a welcoming vestibule and spacious hallway, providing access to all accommodation.

The accommodation includes the well-proportioned lounge, with a large front-facing bay window and a lovely feature fireplace, a contemporary bathroom with three-piece suite and under-floor heating, and a well-appointed dining kitchen, which is fitted with a wide range of wall and base units and provides access to the practical utility room.

In the modern kitchen area, there is plenty of space for dining, entertaining, hosting get-togethers with friends and loved ones, and free-standing furniture.

Andrew said: “Each room has been fully decorated since I moved into the flat.

“The open fireplace in the living room has been completely restored, retaining the original mantelpiece.

“The lounge is a great, spacious area and boasts a really nice environment for cosy nights in during the winter with the fire blazing. It’s also lovely during the summer as the bay window allows plenty of natural light to flood in.

“Not only does this room have a stunning fireplace, but the two bedrooms also have their very own too, adding to the home’s appeal.”

Both double bedrooms boast an abundance of space for free-standing furnishings and are incredibly versatile. Occupants could utilise one of the rooms as a study area or office for when working from home.

Outside, the fully-enclosed rear garden has been landscaped. It features an outhouse, a shared washhouse that has been wired with electricity, and a paved patio area, which is ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining.

The property benefits further from on-street parking to the front, double glazing and gas central heating.

Andrew added: “There is plenty of storage available both in and outside the flat including in the basement store, wardrobes in the second bedroom and the cupboards in both the hall and master bedroom.

“As for the location, it’s close to the centre of town, therefore boasts a wide range of amenities including local shops, supermarkets, public transport facilities, cafes and restaurants. Because of this, it’s ideal for couples of all ages.

“However, the flat also has its own good-sized garden with space for barbecues during the summer months and children to play, so it’s certainly a property for families to consider as well.

“It’s also close to the Foresterhill Hospital Complex and Aberdeen University, and has lots of green spaces and nature walks nearby, with the Westburn and Victoria Parks situated just around the corner.”

On relocating, Andrew and Cara are on the hunt for a property with an even greater amount of space to cater for the whole family.

He said: “It’s been a great home to grow as a family over the years, however we’re ready to move on.”

3 Ashgrove Road, Aberdeen, is on the market at offers over £210,000.

Call: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 646565.