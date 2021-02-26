A magnificent manor worth shouting about is on the market for offers over £870,000

When it comes to Beaconhill Manor, you will exude royalty in all you do.

The four-bedroom dwellinghouse is traditional, spacious and elegant from top to bottom. And even the home’s exterior features offer something to shout about.

Set in Milltimber, amid generous garden grounds with mature trees providing privacy and seclusion, the property is perfect for a multitude of home buyers including couples of all ages and growing families.

Its enviable level of generously proportioned living accommodation starts with the hexagonal reception hall, which gives a wonderful introduction to the property.

It leads on to several public rooms including the impressive lounge with a lovely focal point, open fire with a wooden surround and a full-height bay window. This room, along with many others, boasts delightful views of the gardens.

Moving through the property, you will find a quality fitted dining kitchen with a great range of silvered oak units and integrated appliances, a utility room, a study, an additional sitting room and a fantastic space for entertaining – the dining room.

The sitting room is sure to provide you with the utmost comfort and is presented with quality wallpaper and wooden flooring.

Completing the ground floor is a double bedroom with en suite shower room, which is adaptable and could be utilised as a library, home cinema, games room or den for youngsters.

A superb mahogany staircase rises to the upper floor with a galleried landing and a pentagonal-shaped window. Here, there is a master bedroom benefiting from a smart en suite bathroom and ample space for free-standing furniture.

There are two further double bedrooms, again both well-proportioned with quality fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom fitted with a three-piece suite.

Outside, visitors will be equally as impressed with what is on offer. With areas of lawn, mature trees, evergreen and flowering shrubs, it’s a paradise for lovers of gardening, the outdoors and nature.

However, there is plenty of space for children’s play equipment should it be required.

There is also a detached double garage, a large driveway offering ample off-street parking and a lovely decked terrace, where you will have the opportunity to enjoy the peaceful setting whenever you desire. It is also a superb area for alfresco dining during the summer.

A door in the rear garden leads to a secret garden, proving that there is always something new and exciting to discover at the manor.

As for the location, Milltimber is a highly desirable suburb to the west of Aberdeen on the main route to Royal Deeside.

It provides a fantastic variety of amenities at nearby Cults and Peterculter, including restaurants, cafes, sports and recreational facilities, and shops. Reputable schools are also within walking distance and public transport is close by.

Beaconhill Manor is on the market at offers over £870,000.

Contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or the seller on 07884 261368 to arrange a viewing or find out more information.