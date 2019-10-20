£995 per month: Two-bedroom apartment on Aberdeen’s Golden Square

Situated in the heart of Aberdeen, this immaculate property offers a luxurious level of accommodation.

The two-bedroom flat forms part of an impressive granite building comprising three stylish apartments with a well-maintained communal hallway and staircase.

Flat 3, 1a Golden Square, Aberdeen

Description: Two-bedroom top-floor flat located in Aberdeen’s city centre.

Lounge: Spacious lounge and dining area on open plan.

kitchen: Fitted with a range of wall and base units.

master bedroom: Well-proportioned room benefiting from an en-suite shower room.

Bedrooms: Further good-sized double bedroom.

Bathroom: Stylish and modern shower room.

Laura Downie, leasing manager at Ledingham Chalmers, said: “The flat is located on Golden Square, which is one of Aberdeen’s most famous civic squares.

“Built in the 1820s, it was based on the design of Archibald Simpson and developed by Charles Abercrombie.

“Deceptively quiet despite being located in the city centre, the property gives the occupant access to pubs, clubs, restaurants and leisure facilities.

“This property is ideal for a couple or a young professional as its location gives the occupant easy access to all areas of Aberdeen.”

Internally, the spacious property has an inviting hallway with a lot of storage space, a modern kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units and a generously-sized lounge and smart dining room on open plan.

Ms Downie said: “The lounge is a fantastic room for relaxing or entertaining guests with a designated area for dining.”

There is also a well-proportioned bright master bedroom, which benefits from a modern en-suite shower room, and a further good-sized double bedroom.

The leasing manager added: “The master bedroom is a spacious room with lovely views looking out to the tree-lined street of Golden Square.”

A contemporary shower room completes the trendy accommodation.

The flat has double glazing, gas central heating, security entry system, garden, and parking.

The two-bedroom property is available for lease on a fully-furnished basis with no smokers and no pets allowed.

Once a viewing has been undertaken a part deposit of £150 will secure the property and take it off the advertising market while the offer is discussed with the property’s landlord.