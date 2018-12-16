£950 per month: Stonehaven home a fine fit for family

Set within a popular residential area in Stonehaven, this property would make a good family home.

If you are looking to rent a stylish house in a coastal town, this four-bedroom house may be the one for you.

Immaculately presented, this spacious property is within easy access to Stonehaven town centre. The spacious property is close to all local amenities including two schools, shops and restaurants.

The family accommodation comprises a welcoming and inviting entrance hallway, spacious formal lounge, generously sized kitchen fitted with a good range of wall and base units and an island that is perfect for informal dining.

The property’s kitchen, which also benefits from a dining area, has open access into the conservatory. The bright sunroom is ideal for relaxing after a long and stressful day at work or spending some quality time with friends and family members.

A modern WC completes the ground-floor accommodation.

On the upper level, the good-sized master bedroom benefits from built-in wardrobes and a stylish en-suite shower room with quirky features.

There are three further well-proportioned double bedrooms and a family bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath.

The property benefits from a garden with a patio area, gas central heating and double glazing.

Aberdein Considine’s spokesperson said: “Externally, the property’s garden is mostly laid to lawn with mature trees and bushes surrounding.

“There is a garage and drive for several cars.

“Early viewing is essential to fully appreciate the family accommodation and location on offer.”

The four-bedroom property is available for lease on an unfurnished basis with no smokers permitted.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166