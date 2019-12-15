£950 per month: Modern and bright family home near Aberdeen

Set in the heart of a new housing development, this three-bedroom detached house would make a great family home.

Aaron Gove, trainee lettings adviser at Aberdein Considine, said: “I think the property would be ideal for young or growing families looking to create a home.”

Situated in the modern town of Chapelton, the property benefits from its quiet location and stunning views of the country.

21 Nether Cairnhill Drive, Chapelton, Stonehaven

Aaron said: “The property has a great location. It’s only a 10-minute drive to Stonehaven and a 20-minute journey to Aberdeen and to the airport.

“And across the A92, you will find Newtonhill which has all local amenities, including a primary school and shops.”

Internally, the detached house provides a good level of modern accommodation.

There’s a welcoming hallway with a lot of storage space, bright and spacious lounge and a generously-sized modern kitchen with a large dining area.

Aaron said: “The dining kitchen is my favourite room because it’s very spacious, which makes it great for hosting. Its patio doors lead to the ample garden area which will be a great feature, especially in the summer.”

Completing the downstairs accommodation is a large cloakroom. On the upper level, there’s a well-proportioned master bedroom which benefits from an suite shower room and a spacious walk-in wardrobe.

Aaron added: “The main things that stand out to me in the master bedroom are its brightness and colour.”

There are two further good-sized double bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom.

The house benefits from its neutral decor, gas central heating, double garage and a rear garden.

Aaron said: “New residents will be able to enjoy lovely views of the country from the great-sized garden which also has a nice sheltered seating area.”

The property is available for rent on an unfurnished basis with no pets and no smokers permitted.