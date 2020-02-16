£950 Per Calendar Month: Thoroughly modern living in trendy Aberdeen apartment

Offering a stylish and spacious accommodation, this three-bedroom property is in a ready-to-move-into condition.

Presented in an immaculate order throughout, the trendy apartment is situated on the ground floor of a modern purpose-built development, which is close to many local amenities.

2 Hammerman Drive

Well-presented three-bedroom executive apartment forming part of a modern purpose-built development.

Jennifer Whitaker, property rentals manager at Ledingham Chalmers, said: “This property would be ideal for professionals looking to live in a modern development.

“Built within a modern and secluded development, the property is close to the Kittybrewster and Berryden Retail Parks, both of which offer a wide variety of amenities.”

The stylish accommodation comprises of an inviting and welcoming hallway, spacious lounge and fully fitted dining kitchen.

Jennifer said: “With floor to ceiling windows in the far corner, the lounge boasts walnut-coloured wood effect flooring, black leather sofas and modern furnishings.

“The room further boasts a comfortable dining area for four.”

Jennifer’s favourite room within this modern apartment would have to be the master bedroom.

She said: “Boasting a beautiful wrought iron bed, the master bedroom, with two opening double-glazed windows, is light and airy. With double-fitted wardrobes, the room offers ample floor space to include bedside units and chest of drawers.

“It also benefits from a contemporary tiled en suite shower room.”

The apartment also has a further well-proportioned doubled bedroom and an additional single bedroom, which could also be utilised as a study.

A contemporary bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath completes the modern accommodation.

The property benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, security entry system and resident parking.