£900 per month: Mixing old and modern creates the perfect blend to suit north-east professionals

From its desirable location to boasting an array of exceptional accommodation spanning over two floors, No6 The Carriages has much to offer a range of future home buyers.

The two-bedroom property is situated in the heart of Inverurie, which benefits from a bustling and thriving atmosphere, and an abundance of commuter links.

Nicky Webster, leasing manager at Burnett & Reid LLP, said: “This stylish two-bedroom, two-bathroom converted B-listed building mixes history and contemporary design.

“The property would be ideal for business professionals looking for urban living within one of Aberdeenshire’s historic royal burghs.”

The ground floor accommodation comprises a welcoming and inviting hallway, stylish shower room, and an impressive dining kitchen fitted with white gloss units and a number of integrated appliances.

6 The Carriages, Crossover Road, Inverurie

Description: Two-bedroom property situated in the centre of Inverurie.

Lounge: Bright room with patio doors leading to shared rear outer courtyard.

dining kitchen: Fitted with white gloss units and integrated appliances.

bedroom 1/2: Both well-proportioned with ample space for free standing furniture.

Bathroom: Stylish and modern.

Outside: Car parking is available to the front.

Viewing: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 655044

Here, there is ample space to play host to regular dinner parties and get-togethers with loved ones before making your way through to the bright and airy lounge, where patio doors offer access to the courtyard.

Upstairs, the trendy property has two double bedrooms, both benefitting from built-in wardrobe space and views of the rear yard area.

A further modern bathroom fitted with a three-piece suite incorporating a separate shower and bath completes the accommodation.

Externally, there is car parking available to the front of the home and a shared courtyard to the rear.

While Inverurie itself offers a wide selection of shopping, supermarket and recreational facilities, as well as excellent primary and secondary schools.

Nicky added: “The property is only an 11-minute walk from Inverurie town centre with all its amenities and also offers great commuter links to the various industrial estates throughout Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and those wishing to venture further afield.”

The spacious property is available for lease on a furnished basis.