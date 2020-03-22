£900 per month: Four-bedroom apartment in Aberdeen’s West End

Enjoying an exclusive balcony area, this stunning four-bedroom home has much to offer a multitude of north-east renters.

It is situated in a much sought-after area of the city, and also boasts neutral decor and a number of traditional features spanning two floors.

82 Osborne Place, Aberdeen

Well-proportioned four-bedroom upper apartment set in the city’s west end.

Viewing: Stronachs LLP on 01224-626100

Chloe Said, leasing adviser at Stronachs LLP, said: “This traditional four-bedroom apartment is set in the heart of the city’s west end, on a desirable and attractive tree-lined street.

“There are a number of practical amenities situated within walking distance of the home, including local shops, cafes and public transport facilities.

“With regards to the interiors, the retained original elements include high ceilings, stripped wooden internal doors and skirtings, cornicework and stunning stained glass windows.

“These attractive features add to the property’s charm.”

On the accommodation, Chloe believes “it is perfect for families in search of a long term rental.”

On the first floor, there is a welcoming entrance hall, beautiful lounge with feature fireplace, stylish family bathroom, and a double bedroom with ample space for free standing furniture.

There is also a well-proportioned dining kitchen with a number of integrated appliances.

The dining kitchen provides access to a balcony and rear garden area, both of which are fantastic spaces to enjoy al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining during the summer months.

Upstairs, there is a modern shower room and three further good-sized and verstaile bedrooms, which could be utilised as home offices, studies, nurseries, or craft and hobby rooms.

The impressive apartment benefits even further from gas central heating, and a combination of double and single glazing throughout.

It is available for lease on a furnished (unfurnished by negotiation) basis.