£900 per month: Comfortable family living in established area

Offering a generous level of well-presented accommodation, this attractive three-bedroom home is ideal for families.

Situated in a well-established area of the Granite City, the property enjoys an array of modern comforts and easy access to an abundance of local amenities.

Whether you require quality primary and secondary schools, supermarkets, restaurants, bars or specialist shops, there are several options for occupants at No 91.

91 Raeden Crescent, Aberdeen

Desirable three-bedroom home providing well-proportioned accommodation on two levels.

Viewing: Gavin Bain & Co. on 01224 623040

Diane McGillivray, a property sales assistant at Gavin Bain & Co, said: “This house is situated in an established, residential area, which is close to an abundance of superb amenities for all ages. There are also a number of transport links, providing quick access to the city centre and areas further afield.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

“It boasts impressive accommodation throughout, including the newly fitted bathroom.”

The accommodation spans across two floors, with the ground floor comprising welcoming entrance hall, practical utility room, tastefully-presented lounge overlooking the front of the property, a well-equipped kitchen and a stylish bathroom with smart three-piece suite.

Upstairs, there are three good-sized double bedrooms, which benefit from built-in storage facilities.

Outside, there is ample residents’ parking available, as well as both front and rear gardens.

The rear garden boasts a small grass area, paving and a wooden shed for additional storage.

Diane said: “Due to the great amount of space on offer inside, the garden areas and the practical location, I believe the home would be perfect for couples and families alike.”

No 91 benefits further from gas fired central heating and double glazed windows.

It is available for lease on an unfurnished basis.