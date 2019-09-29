£850 per month: Cosy home ideal for professionals

Modern and stylish, this property offers generous accommodation over two levels.

In an established residential location in Danestone, the two-bedroom property is perfect for those who require a vast range of amenities right on their doorstep.

49 Wallacebrae Crescent, Danestone, Aberdeen

Description: Impressive two-bedroom semi-detached home.

Lounge: A well-proportioned room with a pleasant outlook to the front.

dining kitchen: Boasts various integrated appliances.

Bedrooms 1/2: Both good-sized with built-in storage facilities.

Bathroom: Modern and stylish.

Outside: There are two large gardens.

Viewing: Laurie & Co on 01224 645085.

Kirsti Ward, property leasing manager at Laurie & Co, said: “The home is nestled in a prime location which provides fantastic links to the city of Aberdeen and beyond.

“And Danestone itself is well-served by a number of supermarkets, shopping facilities, and eateries, as well as good public transport.”

Inside, the accommodation comprises of a welcoming entrance vestibule, well-proportioned lounge with an outlook to the front of the property, a kitchen with various integrated appliances, and a contemporary bathroom with three-piece suite.

There are also two excellent-sized and attractive double bedrooms with built-in storage and ample space for free-standing furniture.

Kirsti said: “I believe the property is incredibly well-suited to young professionals, couples or those looking to start a family in the near future.

“It’s really practical because the second bedroom has the potential to be utilised as a home office, teenage den, nursery or study area.

“With regards to the perks outside the home, there is a fantastic rear garden for the kids to play in during the warm summer months.

“And it also offers the opportunity for the owners to enjoy al-fresco dining or host outdoor entertainment.”

Externally, the home boasts two large gardens to the front and rear, as well as a shed for additional storage and an extensive driveway with parking for multiple cars.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with sections of paved patio.

Amongst its added features, the property benefits further from a floored attic with lighting, gas central heating and double glazing.

It is available for lease on a fully-furnished basis.