£800 per month: Three-bedroom cottage in Maryculter

Nestled in the charming and tranquil setting of Maryculter, North Burnside has much to offer a wide range of future home buyers.

While the area itself benefits from easy access to Aberdeen city centre, the property boasts exceptionally spacious and well-presented accommodation spanning over two floors.

There are an array of rooms offering the perfect space for entertainment purposes, and Kinner & Falconer property manager Moira Grimshaw believes the cottage would prove ideal for a vast amount on the property hunt.

She said: “Maryculter enjoys a wide range of amenities, fantastic schools, and plenty of sporting and leisure pursuits, including golf courses and woodland walks.

“Inside, there is a superb kitchen diner set on open-plan with the living area, which is sure to be the hub of the home.

“It’s a bright and spacious room containing both modern and traditional features.

“And the central breakfast island is a great area to create dishes for the family or guests to enjoy.”

North Burnside, Maryculter

Description: Three-bedroom detached cottage located in the pleasant rural setting of Maryculter

Lounge/dining kitchen: Charming and newly-fitted modern kitchen and living area on open plan

Conservatory: Offers access to rear garden area

Bedrooms 1/2/3/4: Double bedrooms

Bathroom: Stylish and modern

Outside: The property has a large enclosed wraparound garden and ample space for parking

Viewing: Kinnear & Falconer on 01569 763555

The remaining ground-floor accommodation is decorated in neutral tones, comprising a large conservatory boasting views of the rear garden, a utility room and stylish family bathroom.

There is also a versatile bedroom space that is currently being utilised as a family room, but can also be adapted to act as a home office or teenage den.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned double bedrooms.

Moira said: “Each bedroom is bright and modern, with plenty of space for free-standing furniture.”

The cottage is enhanced further by a large mainly laid-to-lawn enclosed wraparound garden, perfect for the kid’s.

Here, there is an impressive patio area for al fresco dining and outdoor entertainment.

This property is serviced by gas central heating, double glazing, and ample space for parking. North Burnside is available for lease on a part-furnished basis with no smokers.