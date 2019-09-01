£800 per month: Three-bedroom flat close to city centre and all amenities

Boasting two floors of impressive accommodation, this apartment would be ideal for young professionals or families.

Situated in the popular Rosemount area of the city, this three-bedroom property is modern, stylish and spacious.

29 Baker Street, Aberdeen

Description: Three-bedroom apartment spanning over two floors within the popular Rosemount area.

Lounge: Bright room with ample space for free standing furnishings.

Dining kitchen: Fitted with an impressive range of integrated appliances, including fridge freezer and oven.

Bedrooms 1/2/3: Each room is finished to a high standard and well-proportioned.

Shower rooms: Both shower rooms are modern and stylish.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01224 267067

Jade Shepperdson, deputy leasings manager at Aberdein Considine, said: “This property offers well-proportioned accommodation throughout, which spans across two floors.

“It’s extensive size makes it ideal for a wide variety of people, including growing families, couples or young professionals who require the amenities located in the centre of Aberdeen.”

“Situated in Rosemount, the home is well-served by plenty of local shops, supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, bars, and good public transport and sporting facilities.

“And Union Square is just a short walk away.”

The apartment has been finished to an incredibly high standard, with the accommodation on the upper level comprising of a bright lounge area and modern dining kitchen, which both provide perfect spaces for entertaining guests and loved ones.

There is also a double bedroom with ample space for free standing furniture and a stylish shower room.

Downstairs, the apartment has two further good-sized bedrooms, which are extremely versatile.

Jade said: “The bedrooms on the lower level can be used for a variety of purposes.

“Whether you need a home office, nursery or study area, they can be adapted to suit any requirements.”

The apartment benefits further from gas central heating and double glazing.

It is available for lease on a fully furnished basis with no smokers and no students permitted.